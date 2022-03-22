Zylpha Ltd.

Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) today announces the launch of a new NetDocuments integration for their flagship electronic document bundling platform.

This new integration will make legal document bundling faster, more efficient, and more affordable for NetDocuments users. In an industry first, law firms and legal teams, that use the NetDocuments document management system, can now use Zylpha’s affordable ‘Pay As You Go’ document bundling software platform to create even the most complex court compliant bundles in just minutes.

NetDocuments bundling now available

By using Zylpha’s easy-to-use drag and drop toolset and streamlined single-view dashboard, NetDocuments users can access records, matters, and data to create court-compliant electronic bundles professionally and affordably, in a fraction of the time required to prepare them manually. The unique pay-as-you-bundle price plan means that the days of expensive software acquisition are not something organisations that use Zylpha have to worry about.

Commenting on the launch, Zylpha’s Head of Marketing David Chapman said;

“We know from speaking with clients that there was a space in the market for a well thought out and professional NetDocuments connector that takes full advantage of the changes made to the NetDocuments API. As a technology business we have always focussed on 'making lawyers' lives easier' and for the first time ever, organisations that use NetDocuments can build Court compliant bundles and deal bibles in minutes on a consumption-based price plan."

