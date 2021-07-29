Zylpha Earns Respect From Its Bundling Performance At Simpkins & Co Solicitors

Simpkins & Co Solicitors has chosen Zylpha’s ‘Pay As You Go’ bundling software to produce legal document bundles in conjunction with the practice’s LEAP case management software. According to Zylpha’s research, time savings to produce secure bundles, since November 2020, will be running at approximately 80% over manual methods and significant efficiencies have been noted in the reduction of physical storage, stationery and postage costs.

Jacque Aitken

For over 17 years, Hampshire based Simpkins & Co Solicitors has been providing friendly, professional legal advice, serving clients across the counties of Hampshire, Dorset, the Home Counties and beyond. The practice enjoys an excellent reputation for its expertise in personal injury and clinical negligence compensation claims, and civil litigation. It prides itself on putting the clients at ease, offering first-rate client care and making the law clear.

As an expanding practice with the emphasis on client service, Simpkins & Co could see the benefits of electronic bundling for maintaining the exceptionally high admin standards that the practice follows. It had already experienced one bundling option but it was felt there could well be other packages that had an edge. Simpkins & Co chose Zylpha for several key reasons. As Jacque Aitken Office Manager at Simpkins & Co Solicitors notes: “Zylpha scores heavily as it is really easy to install and learn and the system’s tremendous drag and drop feature means that it is incredibly easy to use too. The software’s widely acclaimed integration with our LEAP case management software is seamless and works extremely well. My colleagues who regularly use Zylpha have also said that it’s much easier to use than the bundling app we already have with our case management system. In fact, in their opinion it’s very user friendly, didn’t take much training and saves so much time.”

“Our bundles now look highly professional and we have the comfort of knowing that when they are sent online, they are protected by the very latest security and encryption technology. Better still, as the solution is supplied on an affordable ‘Pay As You Go’ basis, we only pay for exactly what we use.”

“Overall, we are extremely satisfied with Zylpha and as a regular user, we have certainly put the software through its paces… to the extent that it is now a thoroughly tried, tested and trusted element of our admin operation. As such it has transformed how we manage legal documents and proved to be a very sound investment. We also know that if we do have any questions, the software is backed by a highly knowledgeable and very responsive customer service team, delivering exceptional client care. There’s also a complete library of free online guides to help new users get up to speed extremely quickly.”

David Chapman Zylpha’s Head of Marketing welcomed Jacque’s comments adding; “As a practice, Simpkins & Co is recognised by its clients for a combination of high-quality legal expertise and its dedication to delivering first-rate representation across Dorset, Hampshire and beyond. The practice’s evident success is, in great part, built on an extremely professional and well-run admin operation. We are delighted therefore that they have chosen Zylpha to deliver document bundling on a ‘Pay As You Go’ basis, and to hear of the significant efficiencies that this has already enabled.”

With Zylpha’s ‘Pay As You Go’ bundling performance seen as a trusted pillar of Simpkins & Co’s admin toolset, the practice has the confidence to look at other areas where innovation might help. As Jacque Aitken says, “Where the prospect of automation and innovations drive efficiency and client service, we would certainly be open to assessing new ideas. Zylpha is now a key technology supplier and I’m delighted with the friendly and positive relationship we have established. We look forward to working closely with them, over time and to explore the opportunities available.”

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

