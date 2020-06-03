Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) has announced an introductory offer for its market-leading online Pay As You Go document bundling system. Under the terms of the deal, each new firm that signs up for the Zylpha bundling platform gets the first 5 online bundles free of charge. The usual price of these bundles is £250. Thereafter, any bundles constructed are charged for only as and when the practice uses them. The move is expected to prove popular with those practices liaising with Courts that now accept eBundles and where staff are reviewing files online from home.

Zylpha’s digital Pay-As-You-Bundle case-management software, contains everything that practice staff need to create the highest quality electronic document bundles. Bundle content can be accessed remotely online from a single-view dashboard-like screen, which makes it clear, concise and easy to use when creating even the largest most complex bundles. This is because the system’s unique single-view digital approach streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, thereby saving a considerable amount of time and removing any complexity involved. Typically, Zylpha’s electronic bundling system delivers time savings of over 80% when compared to traditional manual bundling alternatives.

Tim Long

Zylpha’s bundling platform makes it easy to comply with recent electronic bundling guidelines from the UK Court Service, as a result of Covid-19. These guidelines have enabled an increasing number of Courts to accept eBundles, such as those produced by Zylpha.

Commenting on the launch of the promotion Tim Long Zylpha’s CEO noted, “Zylpha wants to do its bit to help support those practices that are currently facing quite transformational circumstances. Many practice staff are now working on key cases from home, whilst liaising with Courts online. Zylpha’s promotion is one way of introducing electronic bundling technology to these practices. By supplying the first 5 bundles free of charge, it benefits both a practice’s staff and ultimately their clients too – in short it’s a win win scenario.”

