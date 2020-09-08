Joanna Connolly Solicitors has chosen ‘Pay As You Go’ ebundling software from Zylpha (www.zylpha.com). The software will be used to prepare court bundles in conjunction with the practice’s LEAP case management software.

The effective preparation of professional legal and court document bundles is essential to Joanna Connolly solicitors, as the practice operates in courts of all levels throughout the UK. Currently, the practice has ongoing cases in the High Court and the Court of Appeal. One recent Court of Appeal case required 4 lever arch files per hearing bundle set, plus 3 lever arch files per authorities’ bundle. With bundles required for three Appeal Judges, two QC’s, two additional Counsel and two Solicitors, the practice could have had to print and physically ship over 60 lever arch files. As it was, and partly due to Covid, the Appeal Court agreed to consider using electronic bundles rather than paper ones. Two draft bundles were produced using Zylpha, for the Appeal Court Judges to review. Whilst each of these was over 1,000 pages, the fully hyperlinked indexes made them easy to navigate. The Judges were happy with this and agreed that paper bundles would not be required. This also ensured significant time savings for the Practice and eliminated storage, photocopying and courier costs.

Joanna Connolly

Another big benefit is the Practice’s ability to change the bundles easily. Frequently, there are last minute amendments or additions to a bundle. This can be a major nightmare when done manually as any change is likely to affect the page numbering. However, with Zylpha, the changes are easy to make and repaginate, whether ultimately this is producing paper or electronic bundles. As a Solicitor Advocate, Joanna knows only too well the importance of an easily navigable and accurately indexed bundle.

Gerard Jemitus, Litigation Executive at Joanna Connolly Solicitors feels that the benefits of Zylpha are clear, commenting, “We wanted to ensure secure and compliant ebundling and in looking at the options found that Zylpha was not only the market leader but also that its products were integrated well with the LEAP Case Management system that we use. Better still though, was the fact that we could access this technology easily across our business on a Pay As You Go basis, ensuring that this is a highly cost-effective alternative. It works extremely well in practice and makes a real difference to our bundling systems at all levels of Court operations.”

Zylpha’s Corie Robinson welcomed Gerard’s comments noting, “With Zylpha in place Joanna Connolly Solicitors can produce even the most complex legal document bundles in a fraction of the time and cost previously required. These bundles are guaranteed to be compliant to current standards and this functionality adds greatly to the practice’s LEAP case management system. We’re delighted they chose Zylpha and look forward to working closely with them in other areas where Zylpha technology can make a difference.”

Ends

About Zylpha

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

For more information, please contact:

David Chapman

Zylpha Ltd.

T: 01962 658881

d.chapman@zylpha.com

www.zylpha.com



Leigh Richards

The Right Image

T: 0844 / 561 7586 M:07758372527

leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk

www.therightimage.co.uk