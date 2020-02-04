JWP Solicitors has chosen digital Pay-As-You-Go document bundling software from Zylpha (www.zylpha.com). The innovative software will be used in conjunction with the practice’s existing LEAP case management system. By using Zylpha, the time taken to produce bundles will be significantly reduced, enabling more time to be spent with clients.

Joanne Whitehead And Damien Dobson – Senior Solicitors with JWP Solicitors

Shortlisted in the 2019 Yorkshire Legal Awards, JWP Solicitors has offices in Leeds, Wakefield, Pontefract and most recently Batley. All the practice’s solicitors are specialists in their field, ensuring clients receive the best possible legal representation. There are also family and criminal law specialists who are fluent in Urdu, Punjabi and Hindu. Within this, the practice has built an outstanding local reputation for quality, customer care and a notable commitment to innovation. This is reflected in the practice’s decision to choose Zylpha’s digital pay-as-you-bundle software to enhance its existing LEAP case-management system.

Zylpha’s digital Pay-As-You-Go software for LEAP case-management software, contains everything that a practice needs to create the highest quality document bundles. It can be accessed from a single-view dashboard-like screen, which makes it clear, concise and easy to use when creating even the largest most detailed bundles. This is because the system’s unique single-view digital approach streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, saving a considerable amount of time and removing any complexity involved. Typically, Zylpha’s electronic bundling software delivers time savings of over 80% when compared to traditional manual bundling alternatives. Additionally, Zylpha’s system eliminates costs such as stationery, photocopying, paper file-storage and courier charges. As the system is Pay-As-You-Go, JWP Solicitors only need to pay for what they use, ensuing optimal efficiency.

Commenting on the news, Joanne Whitehead a Senior Solicitor at the practice noted;

“As a practice that believes in providing our clients with the highest levels of quality and service, it’s important to maintain the best systems internally. An important element of this is document bundling, which traditionally has been a complicated and labour intensive process. However, by using Zylpha’s Pay As you Go bundling with our LEAP case management system, we have reduced a process that used to take days and hours to one that takes just a few minutes. In addition, the quality of the electronic bundles Zylpha produces is first class too. Overall, this is really impressive as it frees up considerable time for use with clients. And better still, as it is Pay-As-You-Bundle, we only pay-for what we use, so it’s a highly cost-effective approach too.”

For his part, Zylpha’s CEO Tim Long welcomed Joanne’s comments adding, “JWP Solicitors is a practice that has built its excellent regional reputation on pursuing quality in all. We are exceptionally pleased therefore that the move to our pay-as-you-go electronic bundling software is one innovation that supports this drive to quality. We look forward to working closely with them in the future.”

Ends

Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

For more information, please contact:

Tim Long

Zylpha Ltd.

T: 01962 658881

t.long@zylpha.com

www.zylpha.com

Or

Leigh Richards

The Right Image

T: 0844 / 561 7586

M:07758372527

leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk

www.therightimage.co.uk