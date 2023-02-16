One year after Russia began its war of aggression against Ukraine, 61 percent of Europeans are convinced Ukraine will prevail. But worries persist: 68 percent of respondents see the attack on Ukraine as an attack on all of Europe.

One year into the war in Ukraine, 61% of Europeans believe that the country will prevail. Germans, however, are not quite so optimistic, although a 55% majority believes in a Ukrainian victory. These are the findings of the EU-wide survey conducted by eupinions. It is published in cooperation with the Belgian King Baudouin Foundation.

Europeans are not only betting on victory, 68% also see the war of aggression as a matter affecting them all, because it is an attack on the whole of Europe. Most EU citizens polled also see Ukraine in a battle to defend a set of common values that are shared by all European states.

“This unity is an important signal,” says Isabell Hoffmann, Europe expert at the Bertelsmann Stiftung and head of eupinions. “Common values are a cornerstone of the support provided to Ukraine by the EU and its member states. The longer this war drags on, the more important it is for Ukrainians to know that the majority of EU citizens acknowledge their achievements.”

A total of 62% of Europeans agree with the statement that Ukrainians are also fighting for Europe’s freedom and prosperity.

The greatest differences are revealed in the question of the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia. While 40% of respondents consider sanctions to be an effective instrument, the same number consider them ineffective, and around 20% are undecided.

There is, however, a consensus on the question of who is to blame for the war: Here, too, 66% say that Russia bears responsibility for the war.

Also 66% express a sense of unease, stating that the world today is a dangerous place and that it used to be a much better place.

“The level of anxiety is exceptionally high right now. Given the brutality of the war, the toll it’s taking, and the overall level of threat, this is not surprising. What’s really remarkable, however, is that the most anxious are just as supportive of Ukraine as are EU citizens as a whole,” explains Hoffmann.

