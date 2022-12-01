Frankfurt, Germany, 01 December, 2022: Electric utilities can now provide real-time data on energy power consumption with Hybrid Gateways integrating G.hn Powerline (PLC) technology as broadband backhaul for a complete range of proven technologies, according to evidence from MaxLinear and Microchip Technology.

This Proof of Concept (PoC) has been jointly developed by HomeGrid Forum member MaxLinear, leading provider of multi-gigabit connectivity solutions, and Microchip Technology, leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions. Both parties have compiled a highly integrated hybrid solution with several transceivers, able to support three major use cases of Smart Grid deployments:

Backhaul G.hn PLC Broadband + Fronthaul PRIME/G3 PLC-NarrowBand

Backhaul G.hn PLC Broadband + Fronthaul PRIME/G3 Hybrid (PLC-NarrowBand and RF)

Backhaul G.hn PLC Broadband + Fronthaul Zigbee

This initiative comes as part of the continuous drive by HomeGrid Forum ecosystem to develop game-changing G.hn-based infrastructure for the future of Smart Grids and Smart Cities.

HomeGrid Forum President Livia Rosu, expanded on the evidence, “since G.hn has been recognised by the Smart Grid industry as one of the most robust and future-proof technologies, our members have joined their research and development forces to launch innovative solutions designed to accelerate smart grid infrastructure deployments. The Hybrid Gateway PoC highlights the versatile networking capabilities of G.hn technology for supporting an extended coverage and capitalizing on previously installed smart meters nodes”.

Dr. Len Dauphinee, Vice President and CTO of Broadband Products at MaxLinear added, “the hybrid solution capitalizes on both wired and wireless technologies for offering leading-edge connectivity to electric utilities driving the energy transition coupled with the digitalization. This level of innovation comes to ensure the robustness and reliability of the Smart Grid. We are thrilled to support electric utilities capitalize on their previous investment and technologies by providing the ultimate bridge to broadband backhaul.”

Rod Drake, Vice President of Microchip’s MCU32 business unit said, “The PoC platform provides multiple transceiver solutions including PRIME Narrowband, G3-PLC Narrowband, RF interface, Zigbee and G.hn PLC Broadband backhaul to ensure a fast, real-time communication between the smart meters and the central office of the electric utilities. The modular design of the Hybrid Gateway offers resourceful interfaces for all network segments as needed.”

The Hybrid Gateway is fully backwards compatible with G.hn-only, PRIME-only, G3-PLC-only, ZigBee-only, and RF-only devices of the electrical grid, offering extended network coverage for already deployed infrastructure that needs an accelerated network upgrade.

Representatives from MaxLinear and Microchip will unveil the PoC at the ENLIT Europe exhibition in Frankfurt 29 November – 1 December 2022 where the Hybrid Gateway will be on display at the Microchip Booth 12.1.F150. For more information on ENLIT Europe please visit https://www.enlit-europe.com/welcome.

