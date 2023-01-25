London, UK – January 25th 2023 - AccelerComm, the Layer 1 5G IP specialist, today announced that it will be demonstrating its technology being used in a number of 5G scenarios at MWC Barcelona 2023 - supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency. Following on from a highly successful event last year, where the company won the GSMA’s Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award in the Best Digital Tech Breakthrough for companies with under $10 million Annual Global Revenue for its 5G PUSCH Equaliser IP technology, AccelerComm will be exhibiting on the Great Britain stand 7C24 at MWC. To book a meeting or demo at the event visit this page: https://www.accelercomm.com/mobile-world-congress-barcelona-2023

The live demonstrations at the event will include:

NTN 5G Physical Layer : AccelerComm has implemented a complete 5G physical layer on a ZCU111 evaluation board for non-terrestrial 5G applications. The L1 protocol stack executes on the embedded arm cores benefiting from using high-performance LDPC algorithms implemented in the FPGA fabric. This advanced LDPC algorithm facilitates higher quality of service (QoS) due to improved BLER performance, enabling increased receiver gains and no error floors which avoids retransmissions. This is particularly important for 5G satellite networks.

: AccelerComm has implemented a complete 5G physical layer on a ZCU111 evaluation board for non-terrestrial 5G applications. The L1 protocol stack executes on the embedded arm cores benefiting from using high-performance LDPC algorithms implemented in the FPGA fabric. This advanced LDPC algorithm facilitates higher quality of service (QoS) due to improved BLER performance, enabling increased receiver gains and no error floors which avoids retransmissions. This is particularly important for 5G satellite networks. MIMO equalisation demo : This shows that AccelerComm’s channel equaliser can double the average cell spectral efficiency, which in turn brings about an improvement in network performance and results in a potentially substantial reduction in the number of sites (and hence power and cost per bit) required to provide coverage.

: This shows that AccelerComm’s channel equaliser can double the average cell spectral efficiency, which in turn brings about an improvement in network performance and results in a potentially substantial reduction in the number of sites (and hence power and cost per bit) required to provide coverage. Matlab 5G toolkit solution : AccelerComm has implemented a solution in the Matlab 5G toolkit that customers can use to evaluate the benefit of the AccelerComm PUSCH channel equaliser in their own network, by setting up deployment use case parameters and comparing performance with the standard Matlab 5G model.

: AccelerComm has implemented a solution in the Matlab 5G toolkit that customers can use to evaluate the benefit of the AccelerComm PUSCH channel equaliser in their own network, by setting up deployment use case parameters and comparing performance with the standard Matlab 5G model. O-RAN compliant AAL LDPC acceleration: Look-aside accelerator with 16 Gbps of throughput using the O-RAN Acceleration Abstraction Layer (AAL) interface, with support for multiple L1 solutions.

“The past twelve months have seen an explosion of interest in the Near-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) 5G satellite market, as well as continued momentum in improving the performance of O-RAN networks,” said Eric Dowek, Segment Marketing Director, AccelerComm. “This year at Mobile World Congress we will be demonstrating ground-breaking uses of our IP to significantly improve the performance of NTN 5G satellites as well as our continued progress in O-RAN and MIMO equalisation to help operators deliver efficient 5G coverage and performance at a price point that makes good business sense. We’re excited to be returning to Barcelona for the most prestigious event in the telecoms calendar and look forward to showcasing our latest developments to the industry.”

About AccelerComm

AccelerComm provides complete physical layer IP solutions which enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks and solves the challenges that would otherwise limit the throughput, latency, and spectral efficiency of 5G. by mitigating the effects of noise, interference, and poor signal strength. The company is active in a number of industry associations including the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Small Cell Forum. For further information visit www.accelercomm.com or follow @AccelerComm on Twitter.

