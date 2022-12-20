Picocom PC802 silicon to power Accton O-RUs, Accton to commercialise Picocom ORANIC in-line PHY/NIC O-DU card to mass-market

Bristol, UK & Hsinchu, Taiwan – Tuesday 20th December 2022 - Picocom, the 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, today announced in conjunction with Accton Technology Group (Accton) (TWSE: 2345), a premier provider of networking and communications solutions, that they have entered into a partnership for upcoming 5G Open RAN products. Picocom silicon and software will power Accton’s new 5G Open RAN radio units (O-RUs), and Accton will bring Picocom’s ORANIC in-line PHY/NIC distributed unit (O-DU) card to the mass market.

"As a leader in the wireless industry, it is paramount that we seek out and partner with the best technology providers available. Picocom has emerged as the 5G Open RAN PHY provider of choice. Accton has been closely monitoring and working with Picocom for some time - we are pleased to be able to go public with our multi-layered partnership," said Mingshou Liu, President of Accton Technology China. "We are delighted to be working with Picocom and look forward to a fruitful partnership."

"We are honoured to be working in partnership with Accton. It is a privilege to have such a renowned ODM company bring our award-winning in-line PHY/NIC card to market," said Peter Claydon, President of Picocom. "Accton will not only help realise ORANIC into the fully-featured product that the industry needs and wants, but we’ll also see PC802 devices and our 5G NR O-RU software at the heart of future Accton O-RU products."

PC802 is shipping in mass production quantities together with mature software for Open RAN Distributed Units (O-DU) and Radio Units (O-RU), as well as integrated small cells. In addition, PC802 supports both 4G LTE and 5G NR.

The PC802 ‘ORANIC’ is a Small Cell Forum (SCF) award-winning Open RAN in-line PHY and NIC board, designed for 5G O-RAN O-DU servers. ORANIC interfaces to L2 software via the Open RAN SCF FAPI interface. It includes 4 PC802s, driving 4 25G SFPs. O-RAN Open Fronthaul interface processing is integrated directly into PC802. ORANIC is capable of driving 16 2T2R or 8 4T4R O-RUs.

About Picocom

Picocom is a semiconductor company that designs and markets open RAN standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 5G small cell infrastructure. The company, founded in 2018, has R&D engineering sites in Hangzhou and Beijing, China, and Bristol, UK. Picocom founding members have significant experience and track record in leading teams designing baseband infrastructure products. Picocom is a proud member of the Small Cell Forum and O-RAN Alliance wireless industry associations.

About Accton

Accton Technology Corporation is a global premier provider of networking and communication solutions for top-tier networking, computer, and telecommunications vendors. Leveraging its advanced hardware engineering, software application, and system design capability, Accton collaborates with its strategic partners to architect, develop and manufacture innovative, leading-edge networking products. Accton’s evolving core technology and its highly-qualified global workforce enable it to deliver superior distributed virtual network solutions that are affordable and robust to various market segments.

