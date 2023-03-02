Adragos Pharma now third largest pure-play CDMO in the Japanese market

Long-term agreement with Sanofi secures local healthcare supply

Munich / Paris / Tokyo, March 02, 2023 – Munich-based pharmaceutical contract manufacturer (CDMO) Adragos Pharma GmbH successfully completed the acquisition of one of Japan's leading pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities from Sanofi K.K. The transaction makes Adragos Pharma the third largest pure-play contract manufacturer in Japan, one of its three core markets. The acquisition also kicks off a long-term supply agreement between the CDMO and Sanofi. Kawagoe Pharma will continue to produce for Sanofi and the Japanese market as a strategic partner, thus playing an essential role for the local healthcare system.

The official handover of the production facility took place yesterday in the presence of the workforce, which will remain at the site, as well as of representatives of both companies.

The Kawagoe site near Tokyo is one of the largest and most technically advanced of its kind in Japan. Under Sanofi, oral solids and ampoules were manufactured here. In addition, the site provided packaging, visual inspection, and QC test services for the Japanese and Asian markets.

Jeremy Goldnadel, International Cluster Head, Manufacturing and Supply, of Sanofi expressed, "I would like, in the name of Sanofi, to express our deepest gratitude to the highly professional employees at the Kawagoe site over our long 50-years history, and looking forward, wish them all the success and bright future at Adragos Pharma. We are convinced that our long-term partnership will ensure the supply of high quality medicines generating the greatest possible benefit for patients in Japan."

Dr. Andreas Raabe, CEO of Adragos Pharma: "With this acquisition, we have taken an important step towards becoming a leading global CDMO. Our goal is to introduce new customers from Europe, North America and the Japanese domestic market to the production site, as well as to further expand the site's services and capabilities for Sanofi and future customers."

Marco Gorgas, CTO at Adragos Pharma, explains, "The site's capabilities and resources provide a solid foundation for future growth. Both Sanofi and our new customers can rely on our full commitment to providing affordable, high-quality products to patients."

The exact terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Adragos

Adragos Pharma is a globally operating CDMO with headquarters in Munich, Germany. Its declared goal is to expand its existing production network through acquisitions in Europe, North America, and Japan to attain a globally leading position within the next few years and set new standards in customer service and data centricity. In its buy-and-build growth strategy, Adragos Pharma is supported by FSN Capital, a leading Northern European private equity firm, and Prange Group, a diversified leading German family office. Adragos Pharma currently operates four production sites in France, Germany, and Japan (as of March 1, 2023).

www.adragos-pharma.com

Here you can find images to download for your story. We are grateful for a publication reference.

Press contact

press@adragos-pharma.com