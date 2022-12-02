apoplex medical technologies GmbH

Great response at UK Stroke Forum 2022 for apoplex medical technologies’ SRA® procedure for stroke-risk-analysis

Telemedicine screening method is already in use in around 240 stroke units around Europe in automated secondary stroke prevention – Charing Cross Hospital of Imperial College implements SRA®

(17th UK Stroke Forum, ACC Liverpool, 29.11.-01.12.2022)

Pirmasens and Liverpool, December 2, 2022. The consistently positive results of the clinical use of SRA® (stroke-risk-analysis) in about 240 stroke units across Europe led to a high level of response at the apoplex medical technologies stand at the UK Stroke Forum 2022, which ended yesterday.

The stroke prevention specialist considers the British market to be of high strategic importance. Earlier this year, a study[1] conducted at the renowned Imperial College London in the context of SRA® established the high medical relevance of detecting paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (pAF) using algorithm-based ECG analyses. In addition, Charing Cross Hospital, part of Imperial College, is currently implementing SRA® itself on its stroke unit.

Algorithm-based secondary stroke prevention finds great responses

The UK Stroke Forum (UKSF) is considered the largest and most important multi-disciplinary conference for stroke physicians in the UK. The last attendance of apoplex medical technologies at UKSF dates back to the last face-to-face event in 2019; due to the pandemic, the company did not participate in the virtual events held in the meantime.

“The great response to our attendance in Liverpool underlined the particular value of being able to have face-to-face conversations,” says Mihir Vyas, UK Sales Manager at apoplex medical technologies. „The pandemic prevented that for for two years, but naturally regardless of that, the number of cases at stroke units has not decreased – and behind every prevention of a secondary incident is a patient helped.“

[1] The study underscores the high importance of detecting TIA (Transient Ischemic Attacks) for preventing further TIA and strokes as well as the high importance of the immediate use of procedures such as SRA® for automatic continuous ECG monitoring in TIA patients – both in terms of AF detection rate and the risk of suffering a TIA or stroke again withing 6 months.

The results of mentioned study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35110330

Additional information about apoplex medical technologies

apoplex medical technologies GmbH was founded 2004 in Pirmasens, West Palatinate, and specializes in new and innovative technology products for stroke prevention in the field of medical technology for worldwide use. The subsidiary of Geratherm Medical AG focuses on easy-to-use and efficient methods of so-called patient screening using medical technology applications to prevent strokes. The SRA® (Stroke-Risk-Analysis) method is the first practicable screening method for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. It is available in variants for use in clinics as well as in doctors‘ offices. apoplex medical technologies is supported by an extensive academic and clinical network, which professionally complements its own core competences in the fields of mathematics, physics and medicine. Further information is available at https://apoplexmedical.com

