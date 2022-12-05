● The Altos 2022 celebrate excellence in the extended-stay hospitality and technology within the last 12 months

● AltoVita announced its $9.5 million Series A fundraise at the event, co-led by Novum Capital Partners and Fifth Wall

London, UK; 5th December 2022: AltoVita, the global corporate accommodation platform, has today announced the winners of The Altos 2022: 3rd Annual Global Corporate Accommodation Awards.

The Altos 2022 winners

Hosted at the prestigious Tate Modern in London, The Altos are the only global awards dedicated to hospitality operators of corporate housing accommodations worldwide. The afternoon brought together industry leaders from within the sector to celebrate diverse industry talent, innovation, and new initiatives. AltoVita also announced its $9.5 million Series A fundraise at the event, with Gabriele Gallotti, Founding Partner at Novum Capital Partners, and Miguel Nigorra, Partner and Head of the Europe Team at Fifth Wall, joining its board.

The awards were judged by a range of wider industry experts, including John Bolger, Head of Travel at Deloitte, Cristina Chimenti, Global Travel Manager at Sky, Neil Woodliffe, Travel and Expense Manager Global at Clarivate, and Alice Linley-Munro, Travel Manager at Oil Spill Response, among others.

The Altos winners are as follows:

● Best Interior Design: UMA stays

● Most Innovative Use of Technology: room2 hometels

● Excellence in Safety & Security: home.ly

● Best Sustainability Initiative: CPI Hotels

● Best Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiative: Blahobyty

● Best Hospitality Operator - North America: Furnished Quarters

● Best Hospitality Operator - Europe: Flying Butler

● Best Hospitality Operator - Middle East & Africa: Nox

● Best Hospitality Operator - Asia Pacific: The Urban Butler

● Best Hospitality Operator - Latin America: Casai

● Rising Star: Andrew Ozigi

Vivi Cahyadi Himmel, CEO and Co-Founder at AltoVita, commented: “It’s a privilege to celebrate the achievements of so many remarkable individuals and companies globally. Now in our third year, it’s always a delight hosting The Altos as it brings together a range of talented hospitality operators and technologists. A big thank you to our brilliant judges and everyone who came together to make this event a huge success. We look forward to seeing the progress of the sector over the next year, and hope to see everyone back again in 2023.”

Before the winners were announced, Kerwin Guillermo, Global Head of Employee Mobility at Hewlett Packard Enterprises, gave a keynote address, which highlighted why we all work in global mobility and how there is plenty of room for compassion and kindness in our industry. The awards ceremony also followed various thought-provoking panel discussions between the AltoVita senior team and a range of industry leaders and venture capital investors, including Walter Gubert, Former Vice Chairman of J.P. Morgan, Andrew Kitchell, Founder & CEO of Wheelhouse, Miguel Nigorra, Partner & Co-Head (Europe) at Fifth Wall, Florian Montag, Director of Business Development at Apaleo, Andrew Kitchell, Founder and CEO of Wheelhouse, and Andy conduit Turner, Global Director of Sales and Technology Enablement at Cartus.

About AltoVita

AltoVita powers the corporate accommodations sector with enterprise software layered with a human-centric approach, providing every traveller with exactly what they need.

AltoVita’s award-winning technology creates a cloud-based bridge between the highly fragmented property distribution system and Global 2000 companies, SMEs, and business travellers, reducing the legacy 48-to-72-hour bidding process down to a few minutes. The fully customisable platform provides instant access to a diverse network of 1 million+ housing options worldwide – including serviced apartments, professionally managed homes, aparthotels, and co-living – with the ability to sort by desired amenities, pet friendliness, sustainability scores, and more. All properties are fully vetted and verified to provide duty of care and compliance, backed by our extensive Four-Tier Quality Control system.

AltoVita’s fast-growing global footprint currently spans 165 countries and 1,553 cities. They are headquartered in London, with regional offices in Singapore and Dallas, TX.

