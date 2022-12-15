AltoVita appoints travel technology veteran to spearhead global technology growth as the company looks to deliver 2.5 million properties worldwide by the end of 2023

London, UK; 15th December 2022: AltoVita, the award-winning company that powers the corporate accommodation sector with enterprise software, has today appointed Ivan Peralta as Chief Technology Officer to lead the company’s technology strategy and delivery.

Peralta, who is a long-term advisor to the corporate travel industry with over 22 years of experience, will lead AltoVita’s technology function to redefine the corporate accommodation landscape and deliver a delightful experience for enterprises and their employees globally. He brings a wealth of experience to the team, with previous roles including VP of Engineering at TravelPerk, where he led a team of 150+ engineers in driving product innovation.

AltoVita, which is building the most extensive inventory in the corporate accommodation sector, already has a network of over one million properties and spans 165 countries across five continents. And, after securing $9.5 million in its latest Series A investment, aims to house 2.5 million properties by the end of 2023.

Ivan Peralta, Chief Technology Officer at AltoVita, commented: “Technology is the future of corporate accommodation, and we’ve seen a phenomenal uptake of smart solutions from TMCs to Corporate Hospitality Operators in the last 12 months alone. Our mission is to provide smart, safe, and sustainable corporate accommodation across the globe, and I’m excited to be part of the journey.”

Vivi Cahyadi Himmel, CEO, and Co-Founder at AltoVita said: “We’re thrilled to be entering the next phase of our transformational growth phase in technology. Working with travel scaleups is in Ivan’s DNA, and his leadership will go a long way in helping us accelerate our ambition to make corporate accommodation the best it can be for enterprises and employees globally.”

About AltoVita

AltoVita powers the corporate accommodations sector with enterprise software layered with a human-centric approach, providing every traveller with exactly what they need.



AltoVita’s award-winning technology creates a cloud-based bridge between the highly fragmented property distribution system and Global 2000 companies, SMEs, and business travellers, reducing the legacy 48-to-72-hour bidding process down to a few minutes. The fully customisable platform provides instant access to a diverse network of 1 million+ housing options worldwide – including serviced apartments, professionally managed homes, aparthotels, and co-living – with the ability to sort by desired amenities, pet friendliness, sustainability scores, and more. All properties are fully vetted and verified to provide duty of care and compliance, backed by our extensive Four-Tier Quality Control system.



AltoVita’s fast-growing global footprint currently spans 165 countries and 1,553 cities. They are headquartered in London, with regional offices in Singapore and Dallas, TX.



