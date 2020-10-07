SINGAPORE, 7 October 2020 – As the global 5G market is promised to boost digital innovation and economic growth worldwide to 24 billion US dollars by 2025, operators need a flexible and dynamic charging system to monetize the complexity of customer demands, says Martin Laesch, Chief Technology Officer of Neural Technologies at TM Forum Digital Transformation World, 7 – 9 October 2020.

“To accelerate the monetization of new business models and services across industries and applications worldwide, a flexible and agile billing process is needed to maximize all avenues of monetization,” said Laesch. “With 5G slicing enabling volumes of new services, traditional billing processes will not cope with the masses of unique customer demands. An automated and dynamic process is the only way for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to monetize services in real-time and boost revenue.”

In a complex operating environment, an automated, flexible multi-tariff process will be key to CSPs who want to lead digital innovation and economic growth worldwide. Neural Technologies’ Optimus Charging solution offers consolidated billing to enable CSPs to deliver differentiated, real-time services.

“The traditional way of billing with multiple services, platforms and invoices to process will create payment chaos in a 5G world,” Laesch added. “To meet personalized customer demands, a consolidated automated billing process is the only way to create the agility, flexibility and scalability that is needed to match the business opportunities in the 5G ecosystem.”

The Optimus Charging solution uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deliver a consolidated billing process in real time to directly meet customer needs. Its capabilities to boost 5G revenue will be showcased alongside the full Optimus platform at TM Forum Digital Transformation World 2020.

Neural Technologies’ cloud-native Charging as a Service (CaaS) solution is now available on Microsoft Azure to enable CSPs, enterprises and SMEs to adopt flexible charging solutions and maximize profitability.

The Optimus Charging solution will also be showcased later in the month at the virtual CCA Annual Convention, 21st October 2020.

About Neural Technologies

Neural Technologies brings Accord and Insight to an open digital world. Optimus, from Neural Technologies, can assist the enterprise in successfully digitizing its various business processes in the areas of Revenue Management, Digital Transformation and Customer Experience. Ultimately assisting enterprises in successfully completing their digital transformation journey and thereby propelling us all towards an open digital world. Neural Technologies has a global presence with customers in 45 countries worldwide. Founded in 1990, the company has built an international reputation for providing quality solutions to increase the bottom-line for its customers around the globe.

