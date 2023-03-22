Focus on technological progress and sustainable future



Ehningen, 22 March 2023

Modern, innovative, and bold: with its new brand identity, Bertrandt is positioning itself for the future. Influenced by its founding history, self-image, and business idea, but above all by its employees, the brand identity has been defined in an integrative process across the entire company – to ensure more precision and visibility.

Bertrandt AG

“Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future.” With this brand promise, the international group describes its self-image. The Bertrandt brand identity is supported by three core themes:

The Bertrandt-Way

“WE move, WE develop, WE change – together as a team and with our customers.” For our employees, The Bertrandt-Way embodies the unique sense of togetherness at Bertrandt, a shared experience that is characterized by teamwork and flat hierarchies. Bertrandt leads the way with commitment and passion, promotes an entrepreneurial spirit, and ensures that there is always space for personal responsibility and participation. As a learning, trusting, and sharing organization, the Group offers each individual a platform for personal development.

Enabling Progress

With its comprehensive expert knowledge and a level of know-how that crosses many technologies and many different sectors, Bertrandt provides tailor-made solutions that accelerate progress not only for its customers but also for the Group and society as a whole. To achieve this, the company provides individual expert careers and a wide range of further training opportunities that enable its employees to keep pace with the spirit of the times and to lay foundations for the future. For the partnership with our customers, Enabling Progress means developing holistic, individual solutions throughout the entire product life cycle. From the first draft design to after sales.

Customer Centricity

For its customers, Bertrandt offers reliable added value based on understanding and expert consulting. The Group has a broad range of services that can be flexibly used. Our services make a significant contribution to our customers’ success, providing impulses that open up new opportunities for them. In this way, Bertrandt is helping to ensure that the future is dynamic and sustainable.

Our corporate design has been further developed to represent the core of the brand also in a visual form – bold and emotional. The “b” as a new design element symbolizes the self-confidence and the visionary approach of this international group of companies. This is also apparent in our new image film. It conveys the fundamental core competences of the Bertrandt brand, reflecting both the unique character and the strengths of the Group.



“For Bertrandt, our new branding is more than just an adapted brand image. Our new brand identity clearly expresses the values that define Bertrandt. Every day, we are committed to finding the best possible ideas and solutions in order to meet the different needs of our customers in changing times. We express this with our new brand identity,” said Michael Lücke, Member of the Board of Bertrandt AG.

Find out more at: https://www.bertrandt.com/en

Watch our image film here: Our new image film – We are Bertrandt.

About Bertrandt

Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent and international development service provider with long years of automotive expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systems and products, we create technological solutions at any stage of the product development process. We deal with a focus on hot topics such as digitalization, e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of tailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day – with around 13,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.