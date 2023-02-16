BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Showcasing the latest in POS, Label and Mobile Printing Technology

EuroShop – (26.02.2023 – 02.03.2023, Dusseldorf, Germany) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers welcomes visitors onto stand #6A32 throughout the show, where it will be showcasing its sophisticated range of Retail printing solutions to the European market.

Key exhibition product highlights will include:

Mobile Printers – Named a multi-award winning mobile printing manufacturer, BIXOLON will be presenting the XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm) RFID mobile label printer with encode & print capabilities and the XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) mobile label printer from its premium labelling range. Plus, the NEW entry-level SPP-C200 2-inch (58mm) mobile receipt printer, alongside the highly successful SPP-R200IIIplus 2-inch (58mm), the SPP-R310plus 3-inch (80mm) and the SPP-R410 4-inch (112mm) mobile receipt and ticket printing range which delivers flexibility across numerous retail settings.

POS Printers – Displaying its leading range of Point-of-Sale printing technology, BIXOLON will showcase its cost-effective, multi-functional SRP-Q200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-Q300 3-inch (80mm) front-exit ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series. Alongside the SRP-S200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-S300 3-inch (80mm) and premium SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) printer from its receipt and Linerless label printing range.

Industrial and Desktop Label Printers – Supporting high frequency labelling, BIXOLON will be exhibiting its award winning premium XT5-40 4-inch (114mm) and the NEW cost-effective, XT3-40 4-inch (114mm) industrial labelling line. Which will be sitting alongside the highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) and XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer printer series’ which offer value added features to suit a range of budgets.

BIXOLON also celebrates being joined on the stand by a selection of market leading partners who will be showcasing the latest in technology software and hardware working in conjunction with BIXOLON printing solutions. These include plastic card printing from IDP, the Smart food waste and markdown solution from Wraptech and the all-in-one food allergen and nutrition labelling solution from TPP Retail that ensures clear and compliant labelling.

“The retail landscape is changing; it is no longer just traditional bricks and mortar. With the infinite opportunities brought forward by online shopping, Retailers are looking for technology to help them to adapt and evolve,” explains Jay Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “EuroShop gives BIXOLON the opportunity to speak to retailers of all sizes to find out about their unique business requirements and provide them with a knowledge and hardware to grow their business.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact sales@Bixolon.de to make an appointment to meet the team throughout the show.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2022, for the ninth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

About IDP

IDP, a leading global manufacturer of Plastic Card Printers, is a trusted source to governments, corporations, retailers, and universities. IDP provides a complete range of desktop plastic card printing solutions for desktop color printing, security laminating, and all of the industry’s common magnetic, contact, and contactless smart card encoding. IDP’s printers are used everywhere plastic cards are used, such as employee badges, student IDs, payment cards, access control badges, customer membership, loyalty cards, and more. As the market leader in desktop card printers, we have solutions for all your card printing needs.

About Wraptech

Wraptech is a Swedish family-owned company that strives to combat food waste. With our own developed software, we aim to make stores more profitable and at the same time to get the store to throw away less food. Stop throwing away, sell it instead is our philosophy. Together with the other products that Wraptech offers such as Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and scales, we offer grocery stores a complete portfolio of products to create efficiency and possible to increase profitability in there store.

About TPP Retail

TPP Retail is a software and technology business on a mission to provide clever yet simple-to-use solutions that transform retail store processes, increase efficiencies and save you money.

A unique blend of digital, IT and retail experts, we understand day-to-day store challenges and develop solutions that deliver real value to businesses. Offering an end-to-end managed service that removes friction and makes life easy, which means store colleagues are empowered to maximise time with customers.

A true partner, we’re interested in our client’s long-term transformation vision and are proud of our longstanding relationships with many leading UK retail brands including Clarks, The Entertainer and PayPoint.

