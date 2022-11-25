BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Trustech – (29.11.2022 – 01.12.2022, Paris, France) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Ticket printers invites visitors to join them with IDP Corp Ltd., a leading ID card printer manufacturer, in pavilion 5.2, stand D015 to showcase its latest growing range of innovative payment and identification printing solutions during Trustech 2022.

Key exhibition highlights will include:

POS Printing – Displaying its leading POS printing solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its multi-functional SRP-Q300, a 3-inch (80mm), cost-effective front-exit ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series with flexible mPOS configurations. Alongside the economical SRP-E300 cost-effective 3-inch (80mm) direct thermal receipt and ticket printer.

– Displaying its leading POS printing solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its multi-functional SRP-Q300, a 3-inch (80mm), cost-effective front-exit ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series with flexible mPOS configurations. Alongside the economical SRP-E300 cost-effective 3-inch (80mm) direct thermal receipt and ticket printer. Mobile Printing – Showcasing its award winning range of mobile receipt, ticket and label solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its premium performance XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) liner and linerless mobile label printer. Alongside the SPP-L310 3-inch (80mm) compact, feature rich mobile label printer and SPP-R200PLUSIII 2-inch (58mm) highly adaptive mobile receipt printer.

– Showcasing its award winning range of mobile receipt, ticket and label solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its premium performance XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) liner and linerless mobile label printer. Alongside the SPP-L310 3-inch (80mm) compact, feature rich mobile label printer and SPP-R200PLUSIII 2-inch (58mm) highly adaptive mobile receipt printer. Desktop Label Printing – Offering a range of labelling printing solutions of variable widths, BIXOLON will be exhibiting its highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) and XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer label printer series which offer value added features to suit a range of budgets. Plus, the robust and consistent SLP-TX420 4-inch (110mm) Thermal Transfer label printer and the slim line SLP-DX220 2-inch (60mm) Direct Thermal label and barcode printer, capable of printing a variety of widths for label, tags and wristbanding.

BIXOLON at Trustech 2022

“Exhibiting with our sister company IDP Corp Ltd., at Trustech is always a highlight of our events calendar,” explains Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “The exhibition provides us with access to the key players within the payment and identification industry giving us the perfect platform to showcase our extensive range of innovative printing solutions which adapt to the shifting digital world.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact sales@Bixolon.de to make an appointment to meet the team throughout the show.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2022, for the ninth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

