AUSTIN and LONDON – December 13, 2022 – Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced that Blancco Drive Eraser was named Best Security Product by the Cyber Security Awards at a gala held in London last month.

Blancco Drive Eraser, the company’s flagship software-based erasure solution, ensures that an organization’s sensitive data -- regardless of underlying technology -- is permanently sanitized from any type of drive found in desktop/laptop computers, servers and storage environments, with the most certified and patented erasure solution. It helps companies achieve their security and compliance goals because it goes beyond traditional “wiping” methods to overwrite every sector of the drive, providing a signed, tamper proof certificate for every erasure.

The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014 to reward the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cybersecurity industry. Excellence and innovation are core themes throughout all categories.

Judges of the 2022 Cyber Security Awards said, “The competition this year was tough with exceptionally high-quality entries. All the categories have outstanding entries, representing the very best the industry has to offer. To win is a huge achievement as there are now so many accomplished people and organisations within cybersecurity.”

“We’re extremely pleased to be recognized by the Cyber Security Awards for the important role Blancco Drive Eraser plays in enterprise security initiatives,” said Russ Ernst, Chief Technology Officer, Blancco. “By incorporating data erasure best practices into data lifecycle management policies, companies can mitigate the impact of a data breach and the potential for non-compliance with data privacy regulations which could result in fines and/or legal actions.”

Not only is Blancco Drive Eraser a critical component of an organization’s cybersecurity protections, it also supports the achievement of their sustainability goals by mitigating the need for physical destruction, preventing e-waste and promoting circular economy engagement through the reuse of IT assets.

The most certified data erasure software solution available today, Blancco Drive Eraser supports 25+ global erasure standards and is highly customizable to meet specific erasure needs of enterprises, data centers, ITADs, and any business that processes a large amount of data-bearing IT assets. In addition, Drive Eraser has been tested, certified, and approved by 13+ global software certification bodies to help organizations achieve compliance with the rigorous requirements set by government agencies, legal authorities and independent testing laboratories.

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable.

Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG) provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 35+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.

