London broadband provider G.Network and technology provider Xantaro to test next generation fibre broadband using Nokia 25G PON equipment

A successful test of the latest development in full fibre broadband networks, which could help to bring the UK up to speed in terms of internet connectivity for businesses, has recently taken place in central London.

Working in partnership with full fibre broadband provider G.Network, technology firm Xantaro have demonstrated how Nokia’s 25G PON technology can deliver greater speed and capacity to UK businesses while removing the need for costly leased lines to be set up for bandwidth intensive customers.

“London is one of the most influential cities in the world, and yet it lags behind in terms of broadband speeds, especially for businesses,” said G.Network’s CEO, Kevin Murphy. “G.Network are changing this. We’re playing an important part in the UK government’s Project Gigabit by rolling out our full fibre network across 13 central London boroughs. We’re futureproofing the capital and this test shows that our network can provide speeds that future generations of business will demand.”

The 25G test, carried out last month in central London demonstrated symmetrical speeds (both download and upload speeds) more than double those currently delivered on the same fibre using XGS-PON technology.

Xantaro’s CTO, Steve Kingdom said, “Working with our Altnet customers in the UK, we always offer the best industry solutions to meet our customer requirements. Nokia’s 25G technology is perfect for high-bandwidth consuming businesses in London and across the UK and this trial has proven that forward-looking network operators can bring next generation technology to companies across the country”.

Nokia’s 25G PON service is enabled by the introduction of a new optical module into the existing FWLT-C Multi-PON cards within the existing OLT (fibre access node), along with Nokia’s 25G PON ONU (fibre modem) at the end user.

Nokia’s CEO UK&I, Phil Siveter said, “25G PON is realising the future of fibre today and provides key benefits over and above those provided by current networks. It has huge capacity and is simple to install into existing access technology used in exchanges, data centres, businesses and campuses. Using 25G PON enables service providers to quickly boost the capacity of their existing fibre assets, seizing high bandwidth opportunities today and providing the scale needed for the future.”

G.Network’s CTO, Paul Weir said: “Xantaro and Nokia are key partners for us and I’m pleased we’ve been able to use their latest technology to demonstrate even higher symmetrical speeds on our FTTP network. These high-bandwidth, symmetrical technologies are the smart alternative to expensive fibre leased-lines for London’s businesses, and prove that our existing network is futureproof”.

Xantaro will continue to work with the highly competitive alternative fibre providers across the UK, demonstrating how 25GS-PON technology can enhance current services and deliver new service opportunities to the benefit of the UK business and consumer markets.

