Advanced automation of network testing and crowdsourced data collection to combine with AI-powered RF planning to optimize BTC’s network, services and quality of experience

Paris, France, Tuesday November 22nd 2022 – BTC has partnered with Infovista, the global leader in Network Lifecycle Automation (NLA), and selected Infovista’s TEMS Pocket, TEMS Paragon, TEMS Discovery and Planet products for next-generation 4G and 5G mobile network planning, testing, optimization and benchmarking. BTC operates Botswana’s leading nationwide 4.5G / LTE-Advanced network, serving people and businesses throughout the country.

BTC selected Infovista to support the modernization of its existing mobile network and optimize the planning of future 5G-ready network infrastructure. The solution, delivered by Infovista and complemented by Infovista’s partner MOZARK, will allow BTC to test, benchmark and optimize the performance delivered by its mobile network, helping ensure that subscribers using connected services such as BTC Smega mobile money enjoy the best possible quality of experience.

Planet, Infovista’s market-leading RF planning software and optimization solution, will provide BTC with powerful and accurate planning and optimization of its existing 4G and future 5G networks.

Infovista has collaborated with MOZARK, which specializes in enhancing digital experience quality, to address BTC’s crowdsourced data requirements. MOZARK’s network testing solution 5GMARK for Enterprise will gather data from BTC’s applications and network, to then be ingested and analyzed by its data visualization tool MAG-M. Synthetic testing, end-to-end automation and on-field infrastructure enable the report and diagnostic platform to monitor and identify failure points in any digital journey.

MOZARK’s crowdsourced data maps will assist BTC engineers in visualizing network performance, informing decision-making around planning future network investments in Planet, and highlighting areas that require drive testing with TEMS. Infovista’s TEMS product suite will provide powerful network testing and measurement, which BTC will use to increase the speed and accuracy of drive testing and benchmarking of its nationwide mobile network.

The combination of Infovista’s Planet and TEMS, combined with MOZARK’s 5GMark will equip BTC with a powerful solution to plan, design and optimize its existing 4G and future 5G networks.

“Planning, deploying, and optimizing a network in Botswana presents huge logistical and operational challenges. As we prepare to deploy 5G, we are confident that the combination of Infovista’s planning and network testing solutions gives us the capabilities we need to seamlessly and cost-effectively deploy and enhance our 4.5G network and continue to deliver the best possible quality of experience to our customers,” said Mr Peter Olyn, General Manager Technology at BTC.

Infovista’s TEMS Network Testing Portfolio enables network optimization of quality and application performance by measuring and benchmarking end user experience. For Network Operators and Regulators, TEMS delivers the ability to walk test, drive test, and dynamically analyse service performance under real-life conditions—indoors, outdoors, and around the clock. For more on the Infovista TEMS network testing portfolio, please visit https://www.infovista.com/tems

Infovista’s Planet, market-leading RF planning software and optimization solution, gives operators powerful tools to plan, design and optimize 3G, 4G, networks easily and accurately. For more information, please visit https://www.infovista.com/5g-network/planet-rf-planning-software

About Infovista

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimi`e their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecycle, Infovista’s products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud-native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,500 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on and monetize their networks – www.infovista.com

