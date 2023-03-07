Collaboration Delivers Industry's Most Advanced Access Control Solutions for Construction Site Safety

BETHESDA, Md., March 7, 2023 – Brivo, a leading provider of cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today announces it has partnered with Sanico USA, a top facilities management services company, to deliver advanced access control services to locations across the country, including construction sites.

The partnership with Brivo will allow Sanico USA to provide facilities with the most comprehensive security solution on the market resulting in safer job sites. Brivo and Sanico USA will offer improved access control, including biometrics, advanced analytics, AI and remote management.

Access to construction sites, especially during off-peak hours, is a significant security risk. Site safety standards must be maintained, such as facility entry and ensuring staff and visitors wear the proper personal protective equipment (PPE). These improve liability protection, staffing, saving time and accountability to job sites.

"Seven years ago, the National Equipment Register (NER) estimated the value of construction equipment stolen yearly was between $300 million to $1 billion. Today, that cost is likely significantly higher—and site security goes much deeper than theft. Future-proofing access control on construction sites has been largely neglected. We're thrilled to partner with Sanico USA to deliver safer construction sites and ensure protocols are met," said Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo.

In addition to the financial losses caused by equipment theft, construction site owners face another costly risk: workers not being properly trained. Failure to comply with NY Local Law 196, which mandates construction safety training for workers, can result in fines and profit loss from incidents caused by untrained workers. It's important to prioritize site security and safety protocols to protect workers and the bottom line.

Sanico USA partnered with Brivo after looking to solve issues with access control for commercial turnstiles. A previously installed system did not provide adequate security and required on-premise management. In a power outage, someone could enter sites due to open egress on either side of the turnstiles, and workers haphazardly passed around access cards. After successful results, the company increased its options to include access cameras with biometrics to manage staff going in and out, which also helps track subcontractor hours. Sanico USA is customizing the solution by adding Eagle Eye Networks AI-powered video analytics to automatically detect when people are not wearing a hard hat. More accurate and less time-consuming than manual hard hat checks, the hard hat detection AI video analytics will help Sanico USA comply with safety regulations and deliver on its commitment to maintaining the highest job site safety.

"We were blown away by Brivo's technology. It's easy to use, integrates with all our applications, and delivers beyond our expectations. We decided it should be the standard for all sites we manage," said Joe Covello, CEO of Sanico USA. "Every location has unique and specific safety requirements, and Brivo has the flexibility to deliver solutions for all of them along with remote management. Brivo helped us solve many problems we didn't know about, and now we have next-level security."

Sanico USA has rolled out solutions to several sites across the nation. Due to the first-rate site security Sanico USA now offers, the company won a significant contract with one of the largest construction companies in the country. The company plans to expand to other locations under management.

