Longtime Silicon Valley Executive and Investor to Advise Crowdsourced Cybersecurity Leader on Growth Strategy Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO – February 22 2023 - Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Prabhath Karanth (PK) to the company’s Advisory Board. Karanth brings a broad set of operational, technical, and business expertise to support Bugcrowd’s growth initiatives and product expansion.

Karanth is Head of Security & Trust for Navan, the all-in-one mobile-first travel, corporate card, and expense management super app, where his core mission is to ensure Navan meets its security & privacy obligations to its customers, investors, regulators and employees. He oversees Product & Platform Security, Detection & Response, GRC, Enterprise Sec and Security Architecture & Engineering.

“I am truly excited to join Bugcrowd’s Advisory Board, which has driven innovation across the security industry with its pioneering model for a crowdsourced security platform,” Karanth said. “I see only tremendous growth potential for Bugcrowd, and I look forward to supporting management’s efforts to continue scaling business operations and further accelerate product and go-to-market strategies.”

Karanth serves as a CXO Advisory Board Member for venture capital firms such as Glilot Capital Partners, Hetz ventures and GTM capital. Karanth also serves as a Strategic Board Advisor for cutting edge security startups such as Anecdotes.ai and Mesh Security and advises several startup up CEO’s on product innovation and business strategy. Previously, he held several security leadership roles at Adobe for 9+ years where his organization drove several initiatives to level up security as Adobe reinvented itself in the cloud, growing from a $30B to $300B business.

“PK brings a wealth of industry experience and an entrepreneurial mindset to Bugcrowd’s Advisory Board,” said Dave Gerry, Chief Executive Officer of Bugcrowd. “As a longtime Bugcrowd customer, he excels at helping Bugcrowd continue to prioritize the needs of the customer to eliminate the friction caused by security tools and processes.”

