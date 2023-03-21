European businesses expect digital transformation projects to boost productivity by an average of 38% with overall Return on Investment (ROI) expected in just under 5 years

Wiesbaden, DE. 21st March 2023 – New research shows that businesses have faith in technology to boost their productivity but are facing major knowledge and skill barriers to complete their digital transformation projects. European businesses expect technology digital transformation projects to boost their productivity by an average of 38% in just 3 years with overall Return on Investment (ROI) expected in just under 5 years, senior decision makers have reported. But so far, on average only 15% of organisations have completed their digital transformation projects.

Almost 40% of respondents said they felt their organisation was lagging behind competitors when it came to digital transformation. The major barriers to deploying digital transformation technologies were: Lack of internal knowledge (35%), lack of internal IT people resource and skills (32%), concerns about the interoperability with existing IT infrastructure (30%) and a lack of external specialist IT support or awareness of specialist providers (30%).

“This research shows that European businesses understand that the latest technology solutions can transform their business operations and help them take major strides forward in productivity but for many there are still obvious barriers to overcome,” said Jan Kaempfer, Marketing Director for Panasonic Connect Europe.

“Businesses have a lack of internal expertise and resource and are struggling to find the external specialist support they need to execute their plans. This was precisely the reason why Panasonic Connect Europe was formed just over a year ago – bringing technology hardware, software solutions and service expertise together to help business-to-business organisations address their digital transformation challenges.”

The survey, carried out by independent research company Opinion Matters and commissioned by Panasonic Connect Europe, questioned 300 senior decision makers with responsibility for business digital transformation across the UK, France and Germany.

To download an Executive Summary of Breaking Down the Barriers to Digital Transformation, visit: https://info.business.panasonic.eu/EU_FY22_PCOEU_PCOEU-Whitepaper-2023_EU_FY22_PCOEU_PCOEU-Whitepaper-2023.html

Panasonic Press contact:

Margarita Lindahl

Manager – PR & Social Media

margarita.lindahl@eu.panasonic.com

Panasonic Press contact:

John Vignaux

Amber Group

john@ambergroup.net

About the Panasonic Group

A global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. Founded in 1918, the Group is committed to enhancing the well-being of people and society and conducts its businesses based on founding principles applied to generate new value and offer sustainable solutions for today’s world. The Group reported consolidated net sales of Euro 56.40 billion (7,388.8 billion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2022. Devoted to improving the well-being of people, the Panasonic Group is united in providing superior products and services to help you Live Your Best.

To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Connect Europe GmbH

Panasonic Connect Europe began operations on October 1st, 2021, creating a new Business-to-Business focused and agile organisation. With more than 400 employees and led by CEO Hiroyuki Nishiuma, the business aims to contribute to the success of its customers with innovative products and integrated systems and services – all designed to deliver its vision to Change Work, Advance Society and Connect to Tomorrow.

Panasonic Connect Europe is headquartered in Wiesbaden and consists of the following business divisions:

The Mobile Solutions Business Division helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds.

The Media Entertainment Business Division incorporating Visual System Solutions offers a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and Broadcast & ProAV offers Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios.

Business and Industry Solutions delivers tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing, using its unique Gemba Process Innovation approach. Its purpose is to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day.

Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe is helping to make smart factories a reality with its wide range of automated solutions including electronics manufacturing solutions, robot and welding systems and software solutions engineering.

For more information please visit: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com

Please visit Panasonic Connect Europe’s LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/panasonic-connect-europe/