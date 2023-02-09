London, 9 February 2023 Leading sustainability data and technology company Sedex is delighted to announce the shortlist for their global Sustainability Awards.

Celebrating the businesses driving improvements in their supply chains, the Awards recognise innovation, progress and leadership in ESG (environment, social and governance).

Across entries from six continents, the hand-picked shortlist highlights companies that have made major improvements, utilised intelligent solutions, and created a lasting, positive impact on people or the environment.

The Awards cover three categories of Data & Insights, Community & Collaboration, and Technology & Innovation.

The Data & Insights award recognises the creative use of data and insights, with practical application, to address ESG challenges.

Shortlist:

Huel

Oxiteno

Pomona Farming

Kontoor Brands

Suntory MONOZUKURI Expert Ltd.

JayJay Mills

Firmenich (UK)

Mango Fashion Group

The Community & Collaboration award celebrates the power of collaboration, partnerships and community to progress sustainability in a supply chain.

Shortlist:

Suntory MONOZUKURI Expert Ltd.

ADM

Pantaleon

Pomona Farming

Epyllion Group

TATWIN

Lucy & Yak

The Body Shop International

Zeelandia H.J. Doeleman B.V.

The Tech & Innovation award champions the use of technology and rewards creative approaches to driving lasting ESG improvement across supply chains.

Shortlist:

Angus Soft Fruits

Pomona Farming

Epyllion Fabrics Limited

Naturub Group of companies

OMYA

Sewtec Automation

The esteemed panel will also award a Judges’ Choice, chosen from the shortlisted entries, to celebrate an initiative they deem worthy of individual praise – recognising untiring efforts and hard-won success to bring genuine improvement.

Sedex CEO Jon Hancock says: “It’s an honour to reward companies’ efforts to drive sustainability and ESG progress in their supply chains. I am incredibly impressed by the standard of entries from such a wide range of sectors and countries, including well-known brands as well as smaller businesses. Their entries highlight how hard so many companies are working to find new ways and test smart solutions to solve sustainability challenges.”

The shortlisted companies will attend the prestigious Awards dinner at Sedex’s flagship Xplore Sustainability conference. The final winners, chosen by an expert judging panel, will be announced during a sparkling evening of celebration with leading brand and industry professionals.

The Xplore Sustainability conference, in London on 22-23 March, brings together 600+ delegates from brand, business, and expert fields to explore the critical ESG challenges, solutions and opportunities facing companies today. Learn more and secure tickets here: https://sedexconference.com/, including for the Sedex Sustainability Awards dinner. Join leading brands and global professionals for this unmissable event, and be the first to know the Awards winners.

About Sedex

Sedex is the trusted partner for ESG and responsible business. Our leading technology platform, insights, and services make it simpler for businesses to manage and improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and meet their sustainable supply chain goals.



Sedex has nearly 20 years’ expertise and works with a community of 75,000 businesses across 35 diverse sectors globally, including some of the world’s most recognisable brands such as Reckitt, Nestlé, Molson Coors, Yum! Brands, Marks & Spencer, and John Lewis Partnership (JLP). We provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for all businesses, including SMETA, our world-leading audit. Visit our website for more information.