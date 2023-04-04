Partnership extended to Infinigate Group across Europe, building on successful collaboration with Nuvias, an Infinigate Group company.

Infinigate channel partners to benefit from the mounting adoption rate for SASE solutions, improving enterprise security posture, business agility and application access performance, while reducing infrastructure complexity and costs.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland, 04/04/2023 - Cato Networks, provider of the world’s leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, has extended its agreement with Nuvias, part of the Infinigate Group, the value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure network and secure cloud, adding DACH, Nordic and Benelux to the UK market. The Infinigate Group will enjoy sole distribution rights across the UK, DACH and the Nordic region.

Cato expanded the collaboration in light of the successful partnership and the considerable market opportunity. The secure access service edge (SASE) market is expected to triple by 2026, exceeding $13 billion, according to a forecast by Dell'Oro Group. Gartner has a more of a bullish view on SASE growth, predicting the market will reach $14.7 billion as early as 2025.

The Infinigate Group will foster growth for channel partners, extending Cato Networks’ reach and growth through the EMEA channel with a tailored partner programme and specialist services, including partner training, solutions engineering and configuration.

Cato Networks extends and complements the Infinigate Group’s portfolio with a cloud-native security and networking platform that addresses enterprise challenges confronting many industries. Enterprises today strive to streamline secure and optimal performing application access to all users and locations everywhere. The Cato SASE Cloud platform optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Cato protects all traffic with Cato SSE 360, the security portion of the Cato SASE Cloud, and offers flexible management options, including self-service, co-managed or a fully-managed service.

“We are looking forward to developing our partnership with Infinigate across the wider European landscape and replicate the success we have experienced in the UK. We see significant growth potential, as businesses endeavour to secure their extended networks, following the ongoing remote working trends. We’re excited to empower European channel partners to profit from cloud migration and the rest of the digital transformation initiatives driving WAN transformation,” says Mark Draper, AVP Cato Networks, EMEA Channel. “We know that Infinigate partners have the know-how and resourcefulness to answer the requirements of business customers looking to adopt network and security services.”

Given the rising frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks, with 40% of organisations having experienced a cloud-based data breach in the past 12 months and the average cost of data breach rising to $4.3M, secure networks have become a priority for companies of all sizes.

Mathias Bachsleitner, EVP of Global Partnerships and Alliances at the Infinigate Group said: “Infinigate’s channel partners stand to benefit from a leading-edge offering that takes secure networks to the next frontier, designing security right into the very DNA of their network. Cato’s cloud-native platform can be tailored to address a host of business challenges, enabling cost-efficiency and convergence through a simple, transparent architecture. As Canalys highlights, more than 90% of total cybersecurity product and services spending will go through channel partners in 2023. We are excited to support our channel partners by delivering tailored services enabling easily deployed solutions for business”.

For more information about Cato Networks please visit: https://www.catonetworks.com/

For more information about the Infinigate Group please visit: https://www.infinigate.com/

About Cato Networks:

Cato provides the world’s leading single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato SASE Cloud optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. Cato enforces granular access policies, protects users against threats, and prevents sensitive data loss, all easily managed from a single pane of glass. With Cato your business is ready for whatever’s next.

About the Infinigate Group:

The Infinigate Group is a value-add distributor, fully committed to sustainable, leading-edge cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 1996 in Switzerland, it has grown to incorporate the entire EMEA region, with offices in 30 countries and partners in more than 50. Our more than 1,200 dedicated employees, half of them with in-depth technical expertise, are passionate about best-of-breed cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise market segments, to protect on-premise and cloud-based IT infrastructure. The Infinigate Group relies on strong country organisations, which adapt to the needs of their respective partners, MSSPs and vendors, by providing technical, marketing, sales and professional services. For additional information visit www.infinigate.com/

Since 2022 Nuvias, Vuzion and Starlink are part of the Infinigate Group. Find out more about our new offerings at www.Nuvias.com, www.Vuzion.cloud and www.StarlinkME.net

ENDS

For further press information, please contact:

Cato Networks

Dave Greenfield

press@catonetworks.com

Infinigate Group

Markus Drewes

Markus.Drewes@infinigate.com

Orietta Sutherberry

+44 (0)7741 149 367

orietta.sutherberry@infinigate.com