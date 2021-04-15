The UK’s fastest growing online used car marketplace selects Talent Works as a recruitment partner for over 100 tech roles

Manchester, UK; 15th April 2021: cinch, the online car marketplace and one of the UK’s most exciting new tech businesses, has today announced its recruitment partnership with Talent Works, to greatly expand its Manchester-based tech hub and support its continued growth in 2021 and beyond.

cinch aims to take the faff out of buying and owning a used car. Operated by the Constellation Automotive Group, cinch has quickly established itself as a leader for online used car purchases in the UK, offering a new, motorist-friendly way to search for and buy a quality-checked vehicle.

The last year has seen digital car sales soar in popularity and as a result, cinch is expanding its Manchester-based tech and product teams. Creating more than 100 new jobs in the coming year alone affirms cinch’s long-term commitment to Manchester and the city’s status as a UK tech hub.

cinch asked Talent Works to lead the delivery of their Product and Engineering recruitment. Talent Works will embed its talent acquisition capabilities into cinch’s existing infrastructure to support hiring the UK’s best tech talent. Talent Works will also support cinch with employer brand and digital talent acquisition projects.

In the immediate term, Talent Works will aid hiring for a number of complex roles in tech, product, UX, UI, engineering and infrastructure. Talent Works’ experience in the tech sector combined with its unique, agile approach to recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), will see them support cinch in not only hiring at scale, but amplifying its employer brand and building its profile across an exciting Manchester tech scene.

Jaz Chana, Technology Director, cinch said: “Workplaces and ways of working have seen much change in the past year. Our people have adapted incredibly well right across our business and kept their collective foot down on our accelerated growth plans. Now we’re in the enviable position of attracting more of the market’s best tech talent to exciting new opportunities in our burgeoning Manchester tech hub. The Talent Works team’s comprehensive approach to talent acquisition suits our ambitions. Their commitment to digital talent attraction and employer branding - alongside their tech recruiting teams - made them a standout for us. We’re confident Talent Works is the right partner to help us grow a talented and diverse team of tech superstars, at speed and scale, with their innovative mindset and sophisticated RPO.”

Neil Purcell, CEO at Talent Works, added: “Watching cinch’s growth over the past year has been incredible; it’s fantastic that they are now in a position to scale so quickly. We’re very excited to be partnering with them to deliver the talent they need, at scale. Talent Works is passionate about helping tech scaleups facilitate growth, and as we’re based in Manchester, it’s great to see cinch’s commitment to the city. The tech landscape is full of exceptional people, and the competition is fierce. This partnership will ensure that cinch has access to the best tech talent that will continue to propel its growth.”

ENDS

About Cinch

Cinch are an online car retailer operated by the Constellation Automotive Group and one of the UK’s fastest growing tech businesses. With delivery direct to the buyer’s door wherever they are across the length and breadth of the country, and purchases backed by a 14-day money-back guarantee, cinch is putting Britain back in the driving seat.

Website: https://www.cinch.co.uk/

About Talent Works

Talent Works enables tech organisations to scale through powerful talent attraction solutions. By embedding themselves into a company’s infrastructure, their unique approach to RPO is a completely scalable resource suited to both growing organisations and more established names. Using a wealth of tech sector-specific expertise, insight and innovation, Talent Works offers a unique mix of employer branding, digital talent attraction and agile recruitment solutions. They help companies to surround themselves with the talent needed to scale in an increasingly competitive market.

Website: https://www.talent-works.com/

Media enquiries

For all media enquiries, please contact Leah Jones - ljones@thecommsco.com, 020 3697 6680