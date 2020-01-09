Frankfurt am Main, Germany, January 9, 2020 – creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, a pioneer in digital SME financing in Germany, has accelerated its growth compared to the previous year. Thanks to a strong year-end business, Q4 contributed EUR 36.8 million in arranged loan volume to the 12-month total figure of EUR 88.5 million. This translates into a 75 % year-on-year increase. The positive development of creditshelf’s loan business in the fiscal year 2019 is reflected in the following numbers:

Highlights

With EUR 1,340.7 million, the volume of loans requested was 29 % higher than the result for the 2018 fiscal year (FY 2018: EUR 1,042.2 million).

The volume of arranged loans amounted to EUR 88.5 million in the fiscal year 2019 (FY 2018: EUR 50.7 million).

Acceleration of growth in arranged loans to 75 % year-on-year (FY 2018 vs. FY 2017: 51 %).

As a reliable partner to Germany’s small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), creditshelf arranged total accumulated loans of more than EUR 190.7 million since its launch in 2015.

The average tenor of loans arranged in the fiscal year 2019 has increased to 27.7 months (FY 2018: 19.9).

Outstanding loans amounted to EUR 88.1 million on December 31, 2019.

Strong Q4 with a volume of arranged loans of EUR 36.8 million shaped by significant catch-up effects from the previous quarter and the successful conclusion of larger transactions at the end of the year.

December 2019 was the strongest month in creditshelf’s history with an arranged loan volume of EUR 21.2 million and high margins.

The average ticket size of loans arranged in the fiscal year 2019 was EUR 893 thousand (FY 2018: EUR 745 thousand), in Q4 EUR 1.313 thousand.

Dr. Daniel Bartsch, COO of creditshelf, stated:

“Digital SME financing continues to gain importance in Germany and has by no means fully realized its market potential. The fact that we were able to grow more strongly in 2019 than in the previous year confirms that we are on the right track concerning our business model and our platform. Particularly encouraging was the strong year-end business with high volumes, to which the Commerzbank cooperation contributed with active deal flow, and stronger margins compared to the first nine months.”

Fabian Brügmann, Chief Financial Officer of creditshelf, added:

"We are very satisfied with our development for the full year 2019. We were able to increase our revenues and loan volumes significantly compared to the previous year, in particular due to a very successful fourth quarter. Some of the transactions envisaged in the second half of the year could not be finalised until the fourth quarter due to longer decision-making processes on the customer side. This further encourages us to focus our business activities on solid, long-term growth."

For the fiscal year 2020, creditshelf plans to publish quarterly preliminary figures on new lending volumes on the 6th business day after the end of each quarter.

The complete annual report 2019 will be published by creditshelf on March 26, 2020.

Overview of alternative KPIs

FY 2019 FY 2018 +/- Volume of requested loans

(in EUR million) 1,340.7 1,042.2 +29 % Volume of arranged loans

(in EUR million) 88.5 50.7 +75 % Number of arranged loans 99 68 +46 % Average ticket size

(in EUR thousand) 893 745 +20 % Average tenor (in months) 27.7 19.9 +39 % Average interest rate

(in % volume-weighted) 8.34 8.54 -20 bps

Further information:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Birgit Hass

Head of Marketing and Communication

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt

Phone: +49 (69) 348 77 24-13

birgit.hass@creditshelf.com

www.creditshelf.com

Press and Public Relations:

Thöring & Stuhr

Partnerschaft für Kommunikationsberatung

Arne Stuhr

Managing Director

Mittelweg 142

20148 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (40) 207 6969 83

Cell: +49 (177) 3055 194

arne.stuhr@corpnewsmedia.de

Investor Relations:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Fabian Brügmann (CFO)

Maximilian Franz (Investor Relations Manager)

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt

Phone: +49 69 348 719 113

ir@creditshelf.com

www.creditshelf.com

About creditshelf – www.creditshelf.com

creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME finance in Germany that arranges loans via its easy-to-use online platform, www.creditshelf.com. The company, which was founded in 2014 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, sees itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing digital SME finance business in Germany. As a provider of SME finance, creditshelf has developed its platform to meet the financing needs of German SME borrowers through loans from investors interested in this asset class. By offering to arrange corporate loans in this way, creditshelf enables small and medium-sized companies to access highly attractive alternative finance options. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors looking for attractive investment opportunities access to SME finance. The company’s core competencies include the selection of suitable credit projects, credit quality analysis for potential borrowers, credit scoring, and risk-adequate pricing. creditshelf receives fees for its services from both the SME borrowers and the investors.

