creditshelf expands product portfolio by offering access to a unique credit term of up to eight years for fully unsecured SME loans between EUR 500,000 and EUR 5 million

Strategic partnership for the product extension with BNP Paribas Asset Management strengthens investor base on the creditshelf platform

Frankfurt am Main, January 13, 2020 – creditshelf AG, a pioneer in digital SME financing in Germany, has entered into a strategic partnership with BNP Paribas Asset Management ('BNPP AM'), further expanding the loan offering on its platform. creditshelf will originate unsecured SME loans between EUR 500,000 and EUR 5 million with a term of five to eight years for BNPP AM’s institutional investors. creditshelf is therefore able to offer German SMEs a new, long-term financing alternative currently unique in Germany, increasing the opportunities for SMEs looking to finance organic growth.

The new loan offer in particular targets small and medium-sized German growth companies. creditshelf will conduct a detailed assessment of potential German SME borrowers that meet pre-defined selection criteria in order for BNPP AM to make a final credit decision.

Dr. Daniel Bartsch, founding partner and Board Member of creditshelf, comments: "Our partnership with BNPP AM, one of Europe’s largest and most renowned asset managers, highlights the attractiveness of digital SME financing for institutional lenders and the high appeal of our platform. The partnership with BNPP AM is another component of our growth strategy and we expect positive network effects on both sides of the creditshelf platform. The extended term of up to eight years gives our customers even more flexibility, as banks in Germany do not typically offer such long tenors for unsecured growth financing."

Stéphane Blanchoz, Head of SME Alternative Financing at BNPP AM, added: "Our partnership with creditshelf will allow us to bring our unique SME loan product to the German market, alongside our existing offering in the UK and the Netherlands. We have chosen creditshelf as our partner because of their prominent position within alternative finance for German SMEs, which will enable us to further diversify our SME loans offering for institutional clients."



About creditshelf – www.creditshelf.com

creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME finance in Germany that arranges loans via its easy-to-use online platform, www.creditshelf.com. The company, which was founded in 2014 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, sees itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing digital SME finance business in Germany. As a provider of SME finance, creditshelf has developed its platform to meet the financing needs of German SME borrowers through loans from investors interested in this asset class. By offering to arrange corporate loans in this way, creditshelf enables small and medium-sized companies to access highly attractive alternative finance options. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors looking for attractive investment opportunities access to SME finance. The company’s core competencies include the selection of suitable credit projects, credit quality analysis for potential borrowers, credit scoring, and risk-adequate pricing. creditshelf receives fees for its services from both the SME borrowers and the investors.

About BNP Paribas Asset Management

BNP Paribas Asset Management is the asset management arm of BNP Paribas, one of the world’s foremost financial institutions, and offers high value-added solutions to individual savers, companies, and institutional investors. It has a broad range of skills in four investment divisions: Equities, Fixed Income, Private Debt & Real Assets, and Multi-Asset, Quantitative and Solutions (MAQS). Sustainability is at the heart of BNP Paribas Asset Management’s strategy and investment decision-making process, making an active contribution to energy transition, environmental protection and the promotion of equality and inclusive growth. Its aim is to achieve long-term sustainable investment returns for its clients. BNP Paribas Asset Management has assets under management of EUR 436 billion* (as at 30 September 2019), more than 520 investment professionals and almost 500 client servicing specialists, serving individual, corporate and institutional clients in 69 countries.

For more information about BNP Paribas Asset Management, please visit bnpparibas-am.com. For more information about BNP Paribas Asset Management’s SME Alternative Financing platform, please visit smealternativefinancing.bnpparibas-am.com.

* EUR 589 billion of assets under management and advisory as at 30 September 2019.