New labs give CREST members additional knowledge, skills and judgement ahead of certification

18 January 2023: CREST, the international not-for-profit cyber security accreditation and certification body, today announced the availability of new CREST certification-aligned labs powered by Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cybersecurity. The new labs will help its members grow their skills and prepare for their CREST threat intelligence certifications. CREST will provide member companies with the labs free of charge.

The Immersive Labs platform provides access to hands-on simulations of cyber threats and effective mitigation techniques. The launch of these custom learning pathways means anyone preparing for CREST examinations will be able to test and improve their cyber capabilities in line with the threat intelligence certification framework.

“Our partnership with Immersive Labs gives our members access to powerful, real-time labs in preparation for CREST examinations and ongoing skills development,” said Rowland Johnson, President of CREST. “CREST certifications are recognised worldwide by the professional services industry and buyers as being the best indication of knowledge, skills, and competence. They are increasingly a mandated requirement for those hiring or buying services.”

CREST has worked closely with Immersive Labs to map its online, on-demand content to the CREST Practitioner Threat Intelligence Analyst (CPTIA), CREST Registered Threat Intelligence Analyst (CRTIA), and CREST Certified Threat Intelligence Manager (CCTIM) syllabuses.

“Together, we will help CREST members taking the CREST certifications gain an in-depth understanding of complex cyber skills in an engaging way to help them gain vital capabilities,” said Stuart Laidlaw, Vice President of Customer Success, Immersive Labs. “CREST is a forward-thinking accreditation provider and their work with us is a reflection of its dedication to its members and to cyber security skills development.”

