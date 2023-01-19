Partnership to support BCS members with cybersecurity and cyber supply chain resilience

19th January 2023 – London, UK – Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the cybersecurity solutions company focused on cyber strategy and risk, today announces it has partnered with BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT (“BCS”). BCS has over 60,000 members in 150 countries with a mission to ensure everyone’s experience with technology is positive.

The partnership will support BCS members with cybersecurity awareness training along with providing freemium access to Rizikon Assurance. Rizikon is Crossword’s secure, encrypted portal which puts an organisation in control of managing its supply chain risks. Crossword will also be providing BCS members with additional support through masterclass webinars, content and exclusive member-only offers and assistance.

Third-party cyberattack incidents in the supply chain were the most costly enterprise data breaches to remedy in 2021. Rizikon automates the laborious supplier risk assessment and management process, providing instant status reporting and 360 degree visibility of cyber risks.

Ben Turner, Head of Membership, BCS, said: “BCS is delighted to form this new partnership with Crossword Cybersecurity. BCS supports our Organisational Members to attract, develop and retain IT professionals, ensuring they achieve the ethical, competent, accountable and inclusive benchmarks. We are also keen to add value to our customers, giving them access and insight into key technologies that assist their workforce. Businesses face significant threat from data breaches, so the inclusion of Rizikon Assurance as part of our offering will enable our customers to assess supply chain cybersecurity risks, alongside other support, practical tools and access to a wealth of resources through their organisational membership.”

Alice Carney, Associate Director of Partnerships at Crossword Cybersecurity Plc, said: “Cybersecurity incidents initiated through a third party represent approximately 60% of data breaches, so it is more important than ever for businesses to ensure they have a strong third party assessment framework in place. We are delighted to be partnering with BCS and support its members to manage cyber risks, build resilient supply chains and have a better overall cybersecurity framework through access to Rizikon and Crossword’s cybersecurity experts. Rizikon makes the building of resilient supply chain partnerships more streamlined, as well as more cost and time efficient.”

BCS members will be able to register for Rizikon access through the members’ area on the BCS website and through the access link provided by Crossword.

