Crossword partners with Sticky Password, one of the most established password vaults on the market, to integrate Arc, its real-time credential checking service for consumer apps.

6 December 2022 – London, UK – Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the cybersecurity solutions company focused on cyber strategy and risk, has today announced the integration of Arc, its real-time credential checking service, with one of the industry’s most well-established secure password vaults, Sticky Password.

Arc is a dark web monitoring solution that provides a continuous method of checking if credential pairs, stored by a user in the Sticky Password vault, are an identical match to credentials being distributed on dark markets that trade in stolen data. Since its founding in 2001 by a team of former AVG Technologies executives, Sticky Password has provided secure password management solutions to millions of users.

Recent research indicates there are over 24 billion stolen username and password combinations on the Dark Web, a number that has increased by 65% since 2020. Stolen credentials put users and organisations at risk of further cybercrime and fraud.

Developed with support from the UK Government’s Innovate UK grant, Arc provides organisations that develop consumer applications with real-time, secure credential leak checks and credential stuffing protection for their users. Using cryptographic exchanges between its data stores and third party applications, Arc compares user login details that are sent or held by an application with Arc’s proprietary internal leak information, without the need to send or receive any of the original credentials.

Jon Inns, Product Director for Arc and Trillion, comments: “This integration signals an evolution in reliable credential security. Just checking once for the existence of an account password in a list of millions is an outdated and ineffective security strategy. The integration of Arc with Sticky Password means that its vaults can continually and securely check for the existence and sharing of the full credential pair, without any private information ever leaving the application. This integration between our technologies creates a truly unique security combination which is so much more effective and powerful.”

Peter Lipa, VP of Sticky Password North America, adds: “We’re delighted to be working with the team at Crossword. Arc is an extremely robust dark web monitoring solution that enables us to provide our users with frequent updates containing detailed information about real security threats. Together, we’re creating an innovative way of providing users with actionable data that will increase their online security while preserving their privacy.”

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword offers a range of cyber security solutions to help companies understand and reduce cyber security risk. We do this through a combination of people and technology, in the form of SaaS and software products, consulting, and managed services. Crossword’s areas of emphasis are cyber security strategy and risk, supply chain cyber, threat detection and response, and digital identity and the aim is to build up a portfolio of cyber security products and services with recurring revenue models in these four areas. We work closely with UK universities and our products and services are often powered by academic research-driven insights. In the area of cybersecurity strategy and risk our consulting services include cyber maturity assessments, industry certifications, and virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) managed services.

Crossword’s end-to-end supply chain cyber standard operating model (SCC SOM) is supported by our best-selling SaaS platform, Rizikon Assurance, along with cost-effective cyber audits, security testing services and complete managed services for supply chain cyber risk management. Threat detection and response services include our Nightingale AI-based network monitoring, Nixer to protect against application layer DDoS attacks, our Trillion and Arc breached credentials tracking platforms, and incident response. Crossword’s work in digital identity is based on the World Wide Web Consortium W3C verifiable credentials standard and our current solution, Identiproof, enables secure digital verification of individuals to prevent fraud.

Crossword serves medium and large clients including FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and S&P listed companies in various sectors, such as defence, insurance, investment and retail banks, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing and has offices in the UK, Poland and Oman. Crossword is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Visit Crossword at https://www.crosswordcybersecurity.com/

About Sticky Password

Sticky Password is the developer of an award-winning password manager and form filler. Since 2001, our security products have been protecting millions of passwords for consumers and small businesses; providing automatic login, one-click form filling and secure storage for sensitive personal data. In addition to cloud storage and backup, our native, multi-platform application solution offers users a local WiFi-only sync and backup option that eschews storage in the cloud.



Sticky Password has been the partner of choice for industry leading companies like ESET and Imation to power their password management solutions. Get more information at https://www.stickypassword.com/