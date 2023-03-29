New York, NY– March 29, 2023 – CTERA, the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, today announced the promotion of Oded Nagel to chief executive officer (CEO), Michael Amselem to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Saimon Michelson to Vice President of Alliances. All three executives are veterans of CTERA’s management team. Former CEO and co-founder Liran Eshel will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board, a role from which he will continue to work with the company on key strategic initiatives.

Oded Nagel was among CTERA’s original first employees and over the past five years served as Chief Strategy Officer responsible for product strategy and global partnerships. Michael Amselem was most recently the VP of EMEA and before that was an executive at Check Point for more than 10 years where he held various sales management positions including responsibility over global strategic partners.

The promotions come on the heels of another record year for the company in which CTERA grew annual recurring revenue for its edge-to-cloud solutions by 38%, logging over 150 petabytes of data and 100s of billions of files managed by CTERA customers. CTERA secured a record number of 7-digit deals in 2022, including major new customer wins with a top-5 US bank, top-5 global media group, top-5 global clothing retailer, top-5 global packing firm, as well as accelerating momentum with the US Federal government

“According to a recent Gartner report, large enterprises will triple their unstructured data capacity across their on-premises, edge and public cloud locations by 2026, with 60% of them implementing hybrid cloud file solutions, compared to only 20% in 2023,” said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA. “This creates a massive opportunity where CTERA is perfectly aligned to capture with our market leading technology, and extensive experience in supporting Fortune-100 customers in their secure multi-cloud journey.”

"CTERA has built a strong reputation for having the best hybrid cloud file platform," said Adam Fisher, Partner Bessemer Venture Partners. "I would like to thank Liran Eshel for his leadership over the past decade and look forward to continue working with him and Oded in their new roles."

About CTERA

CTERA is the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.

