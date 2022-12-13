CTERA announces major new release taking multi-cloud to the next level with granular policy-based data routing using heterogeneous object storage targets

New York, NY - December 13, 2022 - CTERA, the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, today announced version 7.5 of the CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform including CTERA’s patented Cloud Storage Routing technology as well as numerous enhancements in data management, deduplication, and security. This release further expands CTERA’s mission to evolve enterprise storage from an IOPS-centric approach to the new world of multi-cloud DataOps.

CTERA Cloud Storage Routing allows organizations to efficiently utilize multiple cloud storage providers and on-premises object storage systems with policy-based control over data placement. Organizations can route data to be stored in different destinations globally with a fine granularity based on tenant, user, or individual directory. With CTERA Cloud Storage Routing, organizations can maintain data sovereignty and GDPR compliance, while providing low-latency access to data and minimizing cloud egress fees.

Cloud Routing is built on the foundation of CTERA Direct, a high-performance, low-latency, direct-to-cloud data transport protocol that was designed to overcome data transfer challenges across different cloud environments and high-latency links, while adhering to a zero-trust philosophy.

“We see CTERA Cloud Storage Routing as filling a true need in the industry,” said Max Mortillaro, independent industry analyst at GigaOm. “The value proposition of CTERA leveraging heterogeneous multi-cloud resources is powerful, especially as more compute-intensive use cases rely on reaching the closest cloud for real-time performance. CTERA’s stand-out approach to the cloud is always worth enterprise consideration.”

CTERA 7.5 also includes the following major features which make it the most complete and cyber-resilient data services platform:

Cache Deduplication : Edge Filer-level deduplication of cached data, increasing storage efficiency by up to 80%. Significantly reduces cost and hardware footprint at the edge, while increasing the amount of data that can be cached and improving performance.

: Edge Filer-level deduplication of cached data, increasing storage efficiency by up to 80%. Significantly reduces cost and hardware footprint at the edge, while increasing the amount of data that can be cached and improving performance. Enterprise Key Management : Delegated storage of cryptographic keys using the Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP), including certified support for Thales CipherTrust.

: Delegated storage of cryptographic keys using the Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP), including certified support for Thales CipherTrust. Permanent Delete : Unrecoverable file erasure option, meeting strict compliance regulations regarding removal of classified information, and allowing adherence to GDPR right to erasure.

: Unrecoverable file erasure option, meeting strict compliance regulations regarding removal of classified information, and allowing adherence to GDPR right to erasure. New Storage Providers : Support was added for Cohesity SmartFiles, Quantum ActiveScale, and Hitachi Content Platform version 9.4.

: Support was added for Cohesity SmartFiles, Quantum ActiveScale, and Hitachi Content Platform version 9.4. Usability : A new Edge Filer user interface providing a modern and easy-to-use user experience.

: A new Edge Filer user interface providing a modern and easy-to-use user experience. Local Quota : Enforcement of folder level quotas on Edge Filers.

: Enforcement of folder level quotas on Edge Filers. Mac OS Experience: A new version of the CTERA MacAssist, providing a consistent user experience to Mac users, with support for the JAMF platform for zero-touch deployment.

"We’ve continued to enhance our Enterprise File Services Platform based on customer feedback and evolving industry need,” said Oded Nagel, Chief Strategy Officer, CTERA. “CTERA 7.5 brings with it more of everything our award-winning solution has always been known for – the fastest file synchronization, deduplication, and virus protection at the edge, while remaining laser-focused on enabling cloud adoption for enterprises without having them sacrifice their privacy or security over their data. We’re pleased to bring CTERA 7.5 to market.”

Last month, CTERA was named the leader in GigaOm’s Radar for Distributed Cloud File Storage report for the second year in a row. The report reviews the key distributed cloud file storage vendors and “equips IT decision-makers with the information needed to select the best fit for their business and use-case requirements.” The report may be accessed here: https://www2.ctera.com/l/14552/2022-11-17/8k63xj

