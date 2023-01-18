Incident Response assistance now included with Backup and Disaster Recovery services

Databarracks today announces the launch of its Business Continuity Incident Response service.

Databarracks BC incident response launch

When Databarracks’ Backup and Disaster Recovery customers face a major recovery, they can now call upon experts to help guide the non-IT aspects of Incident Response.

James Watts, Managing Director explains: “Good recovery isn’t just about how well threats are contained and systems restored. Your overall Incident Response must show the outside world you are dealing with a difficult situation, but in control.

“We help our customers deal with the most severe IT disruptions. We are now extending our support to include Business Continuity Incident Response, at no additional cost for our Backup and Disaster Recovery services.

“Customers can choose to use their allocation of resource from our Business Resilience Services team to chair their Crisis Management Team, brief executives, or to provide advice and recommendations.

“When IT incidents occur, there is an enormous pressure and expectation on the team to remediate and recover, but also to contribute to the wider business response. Most organisations don’t deal with crises every day so having an impartial expert on-hand to help steer the response alleviates an enormous amount of stress, in a very difficult time.

“Technology is so fundamental to operations that major incidents require a response from all areas of the organisation. From the executive team to operations and the supply chain, they demand a holistic response. We are making our experts available to help co-ordinate and organise that response.”

About Databarracks

Databarracks is the technology and business resilience specialist.

In 2003, we launched one of the world’s first managed Backup services to bring indestructible resilience to mission critical data.

Today, we deliver award winning IT resilience and continuity services. We help organisations get the most out of the cloud and protect their data, wherever it lives.

And we back this up with unbeatable support. There’s no such thing as ‘above and beyond’ for our engineers because they only work to one standard: to keep your systems running perfectly.

Enterprise-class continuity, security and resilience. Accessible for all.

About Business Resilience Services

Business Resilience is the strategic capability to prepare for and respond to disruption; to adapt and thrive in a challenging environment.

Its roots come from Business Continuity, but succeeding in the complex, disruptive, modern landscape demands a more holistic approach.

That means dynamic leadership, adaptive operations, robust technology and supportive networks.

Press contacts

Avinash Nandra/Alex Henderson

Spreckley Partners Ltd

Email: databarrackspr@spreckley.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 207 388 9988