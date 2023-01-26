Unicorn Co-Founder and CEO will act as Board Advisor for Latin America

Athens, London, Sao Paulo, 26th January 2023, – Upstream, the global mobile marketing technology company, announces the appointment of Ecommerce and mobile marketing Latin American head figure, Diego Dzodan, as its new Board Advisor for the region. Diego joins Upstream during a time of continued growth and expansion in the Brazilian e-commerce and mobile marketing sectors.

Diego Dzodan

Diego is CEO and Co-Founder of Faci.ly. Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Faci.ly is the leading social commerce platform in Latin America that turned unicorn in December 2021, having raised over half a billion USD in venture capital funding. Prior to his founding Faci.ly, Diego was a leader in Facebook and SAP, holding the positions of Vice President LATAM and President for LATAM and Caribbean respectively, overseeing their regional growth for a number of years. Earlier in his technology career he co-founded and headed Certant, a Software Developer startup in Argentina. Diego holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Universidad de Belgrano, Argentina. He speaks three languages, runs marathons and is a part-time teacher in Organisational Behaviour at Universidad Torcuato DiTella, in his native Argentina.

“We are thrilled to have Diego on board. He brings an unmatched wealth of expertise to the table at a time when Upstream is starting to reap the rewards from its mobile marketing platform’s advanced capabilities, strengthens its presence in Brazil and seeks to further grow”, said Dimitris Maniatis, CEO of Upstream.

“Having seen Upstream’s remarkable progress in Brazil it is a privilege to join the team as Board Advisor,” said Diego Dzodan. “The Latin American market is at a turning point for digital marketing and Ecommerce, with many countries already mobile first and demand from consumers for more personable services, delivered to their mobile device skyrocketing.”

In 2022 Upstream saw strong growth across its business in Brazil as more mobile operators and retailers adopted its mobile marketing platform. Due to the growth and demand the company has seen it is further investing in the region, looking to more than triple its customers in e-commerce and double its team in the country.

With mobile internet connections across the region set to increase to 440 million by 2025, with a 67% penetration rate[1], Latin America will see significant expansion in the potential customer base for mobile marketing solutions. Upstream is perfectly placed to help mobile operators, advertisers and online retailers capitalize on this trend with its ability to drive growth by creating better personalized experiences for consumers that lead to greater engagement, satisfaction, and sales.



[1] GSMA - The Mobile Economy Latin America

