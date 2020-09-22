Nottingham-based leader in absence management adds Coca Cola, and ASOS to customer base

Hires 20 staff during pandemic, shortlisted in CIPD and Sunday Times awards

Nottingham, London, UK. 22nd September 2020. e-days, the Nottingham-based global absence intelligence company, has announced growth of 32% in its FY20 revenues following recent rapid business growth and the signing of several major partnerships.

2019/20 saw e-days form key strategic partnerships which will reshape both the use of HR technology and organisations’ approach to employee wellbeing, as well as taking the lead in the absence intelligence space with industry-recognised research initiatives.

e-days sickness infographic

e-days’ cloud-based software simplifies absence management for more than 1,500 customers globally, with Coca Cola the latest customer to go live. The company’s existing portfolio includes Canon, ASOS, AXA, Monster Energy, Barclays, and Sony. e-day’s two-year average revenue growth now stands at 29%, enough to see the company shortlisted in the Sunday Times Tech Track’s ‘One to Watch’ listings.

This success has also enabled e-days to continue its team growth, hiring nearly 20 new staff amidst the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, including a new Head of Product and Data Scientist.

The company has further industry recognition for its initiatives, being shortlisted for the CIPD People Management Awards 2020, shortlisted for BusinessCloud’s ‘Midlands Tech 50 for 2020’, and listed by Forbes as one of ‘The Five Startups Helping Companies Thrive and Survive Beyond COVID-19’.

Steve Arnold commented: “Whilst it’s been challenging for business globally, I’m proud of how we’ve adapted our technology to support workforces across the world during the pandemic. With people’s wellbeing at the forefront of everybody’s minds, it’s never been more important to provide technology to manage and monitor the return to the office, or whatever the new normal might look like.”

In May 2020, the UK government selected e-days to support its Covid-19 business response. e-days now features in a catalogue of companies providing goods and services to the public and third sector during the pandemic. e-days is recommended for any business looking to track staff illness, manage ‘return to work’ protocols, or have access to in-depth analytics on the impact of staff coming back to the office.

Earlier in the year, e-days partnered with Doctor Care Anywhere to link absence management systems to on-demand medical healthcare and advice. Companies will be able to link employee absence data and employee wellbeing by providing targeted services and resources to get them well more quickly, including automatically scheduling GP appointments.

e-days’ software platform is available in over 20 different languages and processes 2.2m absences annually. It has proven to reduce time taken to manage end-to-end absences by 90% and helps organisations manage their employee wellbeing by monitoring patterns and trends in staff leave.

ENDS

About e-days

Founded by CEO Steve Arnold and CTO Chris Moseley, e-days is an award-winning, cloud-based absence management system that makes holiday and absence tracking easy and accurate for organisations of all sizes, anywhere in the world. e-days delivers for more than 1,500 customers across 120 countries, including brands such as Canon, ASOS, AXA, Monster Energy, Barclays, and Sony.

The e-days mission is to provide organisations with a global solution that saves time and money associated with processing employee absence. The company enables its customers to achieve better resourcing insight for planning purposes, and also plays a key role in helping organisations to improve employee wellbeing - both for the good of the employee and for the wider health implications this has on organisational success.

Website: https://www.e-days.com

Twitter: @edayssoftware

Press enquiries

For all media requests, please contact Edward Clark:

eclark@thecommsco.com // 0203 697 6680