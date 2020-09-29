e-days ranked amongst Oracle, Workday and SAP

‘Strong performer’ zone placement comes after boom period for the company

Nottingham, London, UK. 29th September 2020. e-days, the Nottingham-based global absence intelligence company, has been recognised by Fosway Group as a Strong Performer in the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid for Cloud HR.

The placement (e-days’ first) comes after the company announced growth of 32% in its FY20 revenues and the signing of several major partnerships including Coca Cola.

e-days Fosway Grid

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a five-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of HR solutions and providers in the EMEA market. Solutions are assessed on five factors: performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership (TCO), and future trajectory.

e-days’ placement as a ‘Strong Performer’ sees e-days rubbing shoulders with the likes of Workday, Oracle, Sage and SAP. The company, headed by CEO Steve Arnold, was also recently shortlisted in the Sunday Times Tech Track’s ‘One to Watch’ line-up for 2020.

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group, said: “e-days is an excellent addition to this year’s Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. Its placement as a Strong Performer Core reflects its high level of market performance, as well as its positive impact on how businesses of all sizes manage their staff’s well being.”

Steve Arnold added: “Being recognised by Fosway this year is testament to the hard work that the e-days team has invested in the face of extremely challenging global circumstances. Especially at this time, it’s more important than ever for companies to have access to robust and thorough absence intelligence; I’m hopeful that our ‘Strong Performer’ status will be sparking further conversations about our solution down the line.”

About e-days

Founded by CEO Steve Arnold and CTO Chris Moseley, e-days is an award-winning, cloud-based absence management system that makes holiday and absence tracking easy and accurate for organisations of all sizes, anywhere in the world. e-days delivers for more than 1,500 customers across 120 countries, including brands such as Canon, ASOS, AXA, Monster Energy, Barclays, and Sony.

The e-days mission is to provide organisations with a global solution that saves time and money associated with processing employee absence. The company enables its customers to achieve better resourcing insight for planning purposes, and also plays a key role in helping organisations to improve employee wellbeing - both for the good of the employee and for the wider health implications this has on organisational success.

