- New partnership first of its kind to link absence management systems to on-demand medical healthcare and advice

- As Coronavirus spreads, Doctor Care Anywhere fielding hundreds of calls per day, relieving pressure on NHS

London, UK: 17th March 2020: Employees can now access virtual GP services via their company’s absence management system, following a partnership between e-days, the leader in global absence intelligence, and Doctor Care Anywhere.

The announcement sees e-days, the global absence management and intelligence platform, offer integrated real-time wellbeing resources to workers. For the first time ever, companies will be able to link employee absence data and employee wellbeing by providing targeted services and resources to get them well more quickly. This comes at a particularly poignant time as concerns grow for the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.

The solution is designed to give employees 24/7 access to GP bookings, for video or telephone-based consultations, at the precise time when employees are most likely to need them, accessible from any device, anywhere. This extends e-days’ existing offering to businesses, which includes absence logging, tracking, trending, alerts and referrals, reporting and sickness case management.

“Our purpose is to make people’s lives better, and we are already working with almost one million people. This e-days partnership is a unique and exciting proposition enabling us to support their clients with medical assistance and routes to faster recovery,” said Dr Kate Bunyan, Chief Medical Officer at Doctor Care Anywhere. “The more we can offer employees, the less the pressure on organisations like the NHS. This is a huge step for employee wellbeing.”

Steve Arnold, CEO of e-days, commented: “Our mission is to provide companies with a comprehensive, full lifecycle solution, that maximises their ability to proactively manage employee wellbeing. This partnership with Doctor Care Anywhere opens the door to meaningful and convenient ‘in-absence’ care for employees. We believe all companies should have the tools and data points they need to impactfully take control of their employee wellbeing programs. Data is key to this, and very few companies can tie together their wellbeing programs with accurate absence data; e-days is fast becoming the centralised hub that brings together multiple employee wellbeing initiatives.”

Doctor Care Anywhere offers calm, reassuring support and advice and the tools needed to take care of an individual’s health, at the touch of a button. Its services will seamlessly integrate with the e-days absence management and tracking platform, providing employees with unplanned absence guidance and to help recover more quickly by making treatment and advice quickly available, without traditional stigmas around workplace wellbeing. Doctor Care Anywhere is already handling up 400 appointments per day.

“We all know that employee wellbeing is such an important topic, more than ever at this time,” added Arnold. “We’re delighted to be working Doctor Care Anywhere and together we aim to firmly prove the impact that virtual GP solutions can have to improve employee wellbeing. Currently, there’s a massive gap between the great intentions companies have, and the reality of their wellbeing offerings. We believe this partnership makes it a reality.”

About Doctor Care Anywhere

Doctor Care Anywhere is a doctor-founded digital healthcare company. From anytime appointments, fast and convenient prescriptions, to safe and secure patient records, Doctor Care Anywhere is a complete virtual GP service that simplifies healthcare for patients, clinicians and businesses that can be used anywhere in the world.

About e-days

Founded by CEO Steve Arnold and CTO Chris Moseley, e-days is an award-winning, cloud-based absence management and intelligence platform that makes holiday and absence management easy and accurate for organisations of all sizes, anywhere in the world. e-days delivers for more than 1,500 customers across 120 countries, including brands such as Canon, ASOS, AXA, Monster Energy, Barclays and Sony.

The e-days mission is to provide organisations with key intelligence regarding staff absence - enabling them to build better staff management and wellbeing strategies. Absence intelligence allows businesses to achieve better resourcing insights, save time and money associated with employee absence, and promote excellent employee wellbeing and better health for organisational success.

