Aims to increase transparency and accelerate energy transition through data democratisation

Paris, 28 November 2022, Opendatasoft, the European leader in data democratisation platforms, today announced that it has been chosen by E-REDES, Portugal’s energy distribution network operator, to provide the technology platform for its new open data portal.

E-REDES logo

The portal, which has just gone live, aims to democratise access to E-REDES’ comprehensive energy data, delivering greater corporate transparency, enabling innovation, and supporting the shift to Net Zero. It features datasets around key topics such as operations, electric mobility, and renewable energy, available through an easy-to-use interface, thematic search, and compelling visualisations that drive greater usage.

E-REDES is the main electricity distribution grid operator in mainland Portugal for high, medium and low voltage grids. Responsible for an energy grid of over 245,000km and with 6.4 million customers, it is an independent subsidiary of the Energias de Portugal (EDP) group.

E-REDES chose to work with Opendatasoft due to the strength of its technology, wide experience in the European energy sector, and previous collaboration that saw its platform used by sister organisation EDP Inovação.



The portal is aimed at a wide range of audiences, from energy market players such as producers, to citizens, universities, and municipalities. For example, local authorities can use the data provided to build their own energy and sustainability plans, including analysing potential locations for new renewable energy sources and EV charging infrastructure, as well as highlighting opportunities for increasing energy efficiency in social housing.

“At E-REDES we have a clear vision of how open data can underpin a cleaner, greener and more efficient future for all,” said Luís Tiago Ferreira, Head of Energy Efficiency & Electric Mobility, E-REDES. “Opendatasoft has helped us accelerate our progress on this project, through the strength of its all-in-one platform and the deep expertise it has gained working with other energy companies facing similar challenges to ourselves.”

E-REDES has worked closely with its stakeholders through dialogue and workshops to ensure that the portal and the datasets provided meet their needs. It has launched with 17 datasets, with more expected to be added shortly in response to user feedback.

The energy sector is at the forefront of data democratisation, with distributors and network operators across Europe opening their datasets to increase digitisation, improve efficiency and support decarbonisation across the industry. Opendatasoft works with leading energy players across Europe to support their open data projects, including UK Power Networks (UK), Enedis (France), Elia (Belgium), EDF (France), EDP Inovação (Portugal) and GRDF (France).



“Transforming the energy sector is critical to meeting society’s decarbonisation goals,” said Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and co-founder of Opendatasoft. “Across Europe, operators increasingly understand that open data is the fuel to accelerate this change, driving greater efficiency, and transparency, while enabling the entire ecosystem to take more informed and sustainable decisions. E-REDES is at the forefront of this transformation, working closely with its stakeholders to provide the data they need, and it is great to see their new Opendatasoft-based portal launch.”

E-REDES new open data portal can be accessed at https://e-redes.opendatasoft.com/pages/homepage/.

