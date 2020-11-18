ebankIT promotes the discussion of building ecosystems as a way to deal with change and the new times that are approaching

Porto, November 18, 2020 – ebankIT, an international company that develops an omnichannel digital banking platform, promotes on November 19th at 3 pm together with unblu, MiTek and ITSCREDIT, a webinar entitled: “Building Ecosystems: how to accelerate the future of banks”.

Webinar

Registration available at https://resources.ebankIT.com/webinar-building-ecosystems.

ebankIT brings together around this theme some of the most relevant companies in the technological and financial sector, with the aim of sharing perspectives on the new trend of creating synergies between technological companies for the progress and transformation of financial institutions.

unblu, the company responsible for developing an advanced co-browsing and live assistance solution, MiTek, the global leader in identity verification solutions and ITSCREDIT, specializing in solutions that cover the entire credit process, meet in a conversation with ebankIT, opening the discussion on how the relationship between fintechs and financial institutions will evolve, in a perspective of global growth.

For Renato Oliveira, Chairman and CEO of ebankIT, “this initiative highlights the best of digital ecosystems combined with banking, namely the importance of fintech, and the advantages associated with ecosystems.” Also adds, “this webinar is the ideal space to discuss how financial institutions can leverage a combined ecosystem to take advantage of a network of added values”.

With this initiative, ebankIT demonstrates its focus and contribution to the future of financial institutions. This webinar is the culmination of a set of initiatives that ebankIT has been developing throughout this year and preparing to expand its activities next year.

# # #

About ebankIT

ebankIT is an international company that develops an omnichannel digital banking platform that allows banks and credit unions to operate in a robust, smart, and swift manner. The mission of ebankIT is to help banking businesses realize their full potential, increase customer proximity, minimize costs, and increase digital revenues. Considered one of the "Top 10 Global Emerging Stars" at KPMG H2 Ventures Fintech 100 2015/16, it has been named by Gartner as one of the 7 global vendors to support Digital Banking in all key banking areas. In 2019 its solution was once again awarded "Best of Show" at Finovate Fall in New York - one of the largest fintech fairs in the world.