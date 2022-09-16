eevie, a leading climate tech start-up from Germany, verifies its commitment to rigorous social and environmental standards in August 2022

DÜSSELDORF, Germany - eevie, a leading climate tech company from Düsseldorf, Germany has obtained the B Corp Certification. The certification proves eevie meets B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency; and binds itself to continuously improve its commitments and practices. With its innovative Employee Climate Engagement software solution, eevie is committed to developing climate-friendly work cultures within large corporations by continuously increasing sustainability awareness and climate action amongst all employees and other stakeholders.

With this certification, eevie joins a growing business community pathing the way of a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. The certification is issued by B Lab, a non-profit organization creating standards, policies, tools, and programs for companies to operate with all stakeholders in mind.

eevie is a leading SaaS company in the area of Employee Climate Engagement programs. As companies increasingly make ambitious climate pledges, scrutiny increases on how they implement sustainability strategies throughout the organisation and workforce. eevie provides large corporations such as BAYER Switzerland as well as business school projects like INSEAD’s Community Impact Challenge with climate engagement programs with the aim to foster a sustainability-mindset, reduce scope 3 emissions and accelerate business decarbonisation.

“Working in the climate tech sector and having sustainability at the core of everything we do, we knew that it was crucial to lead by example and to join the movement. We not only wanted to set an example to all our existing and future clients but really ensure that we will grow the company in a sustainable fashion while also empowering our clients to accelerate climate action within their companies,” says Antonius Willms, Co-Founder and CEO, Vienna.

“For us, B Corp is just the beginning. We recently joined the non-profit organisation Leaders For Climate Action to measure the company’s carbon footprint and take action to reduce our emissions. We want to challenge ourselves to future-proof the business in the months and years ahead,” says Ebru Carter, Chief Marketing Officer and Sustainability Lead, Luxembourg.

ABOUT EEVIE

eevie is supporting corporations with Employee Climate Engagement programs, fostering a climate-friendly work culture, reducing scope 3 emissions and contributing to ESG strategy implementation. An innovative SaaS platform and insightful reports empower companies to plan and run highly configurable sustainability programs in line with their sustainability targets and to develop a strong sustainability mindset within their organisations. eevie was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information please visit https://www.eevie.io.

