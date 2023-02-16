Universal readers

Munich/Nuremberg, February 16, 2023: Elatec, an international leader in multifrequency readers for user authentication and identification, will be at embedded world 2023 (Nuremberg) with innovative solutions for EV charging, machine authentication and more. In Hall 3, Booth 3-220, Elatec will present its portfolio along with access control partner sesamsec.

Trade Show

With the combination of innovative products, advanced software and comprehensive service and support, Elatec sets standards in the field of authentication. Their multifrequency readers, which support 60+ RFID technologies (LF and HF) along with mobile authentication via NFC or BLE, enable digital transformation and “all in one” access solutions. At embedded world, the company, head-quartered in Puchheim near Munich, will show a selection of its powerful devices.

• TWN4 MultiTech HF Mini: Perfectly suited for implementing a secure and powerful authentication solution for e-charging stations and other embedded systems.

• TWN4 MultiTech Nano M: A compact, customizable multifrequency reader designed for use in machine authentication and similar applications.

• TWN4 Palon Compact Panel: Designed specifically for integration with third-party products and devices, this reader supports a variety of interfaces, including RS-485.

• TWN4 Slim: A compact, externally connected reader perfect for computers, multifunction printers and other devices.

Access management specialist sesamsec, a partner company of Elatec, will also be present to demonstrate their elegant and powerful new Secustos line of readers, among other access solutions.

About Elatec

ELATEC is a global leader in user authentication and identification solutions for business and consumer applications. They work with their global partners to develop innovative RFID and mobile credentialing systems that enable secure, convenient and frictionless access to places, devices, equipment and data.

Press Contact Elatec GmbH:

Sarah Denk

Zeppelinstraße 1

82178 Puchheim

Germany

Tel: +49 89 5529961-180

E-mail: S.Denk@elatec.com