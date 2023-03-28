Technical partnership eliminates blind spots and provides continuous packet capture for faster incident resolution in virtual, hybrid, and cloud networks

AUSTIN, Texas and AUCKLAND, New Zealand – March 28, 2023 – Endace and Niagara Networks today announced a partnership that combines Endace’s scalable, always-on packet capture with Niagara Networks’ complete visibility solutions. The combination of the two technologies gives NetOps and SecOps teams the confidence to quickly investigate and resolve even the most complex incidents in physical and cloud environments.

Niagara Networks’ TAP and packet broker solutions aggregate network traffic and enhance workflow solutions, delivering real-time, end-to-end network visibility. The EndaceProbe Analytics Platform™ accurately records weeks or months of network traffic, providing one-click access to granular packet data for deep forensic analysis.

When enterprises connect Niagara Networks’ packet broker and TAP products to EndaceProbes, traffic can be quickly and easily aggregated, filtered, deduplicated, decrypted, and delivered to EndaceProbes for recording, inspection, and analysis. EndaceProbe’s Pivot-to-Vision API allows powerful, forensic analysis at microsecond detail, fast-tracking threat resolution.

“Teaming Endace’s continuous packet capture with Niagara Networks’ enterprise-wide visibility solutions gives organizations the power to eliminate blind spots in any network architecture and accelerate investigation and response to network threats,” said Yigal Amram, VP Global Sales and Business Development at Niagara Networks.

“Analysts can drill down from alerts or performance issues in their security and performance monitoring tools and in a single click, get to the relevant packet data in EndaceVision – and then review and extract the traffic from recorded network history,” said Cary Wright, VP Product for Endace. “By directing and processing traffic with Niagara Networks solutions before it is recorded by EndaceProbes, NetOps and SecOps teams gain full network visibility and access to the definitive evidence they need to respond to incidents faster, more accurately, and more confidently.”

Learn more about the technical solution here: https://www.endace.com/niagara-networks

Niagara Networks is the latest company to join Endace’s Fusion Partner Program. The program provides pre-built integrations of industry-leading solutions with EndaceProbe’s powerful API to deliver higher performance, easier integration and on-demand deployment to our customers. For more information, please visit www.endace.com/fusion-partners.

About Endace

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate history of activity on their network and can host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. Endace’s Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution.

For more information, see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks™ a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments. Our solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks. www.niagaranetworks.com

Endace Media Contacts:

Email: pr@endace.com

Phone:

Mark Evans, mobile +64-21-494 850 – New Zealand / APAC

Kimber Smith-Fidler, mobile +1 775 298 5260 – USA / North America

Leah Jones (The CommsCo) +44 203 697 6680 – UK / EMEA

--ends--