(Essen, 15.09.21) The leading German energy news service 'energate messenger' is now also available in English. The 'energate messenger english edition' provides daily information on developments in the German and European energy markets. The newsletter is aimed at experts working in energy, consulting, finance and IT, whose focus lies on the German energy sector.

The service informs about energy policy innovations, company performance, market developments in electricity, gas and CO2, and gives you a leading edge when it comes to news on relevant personalities, technologies and business models. A strong focus is on the trending topics of hydrogen and mobility. The reports are compiled by the largest editorial team dedicated to the energy sector in the German-speaking area, with offices in Essen, Berlin, Zurich, Vienna and Brussels. "Many energy companies nowadays employ experts with an international background. With our English newsletter, we want to make it easier for them to access the relevant information they need for their work in the German energy market," explains Marc Hüther, energate's Managing Director.

The 'energate messenger english edition' is published as a daily email newsletter and provides ongoing information online at www.energate-messenger.com, where you can register for a free trial access.

For more than 20 years, the German-language service of energate has been keeping the industry on top of what's important. In addition, the content of the last five years has been translated into English, making an archive of more than 20,000 news items available to an international audience.

About energate

energate is the leading media company for the energy industry. Every day, a team of around 20 energy journalists in Essen, Berlin, Zurich, Vienna and Brussels carries out extensive research on relevant events in the German and European energy markets, which they then edit for information services, industry reports and magazines. Clients include globally acting energy companies, regional suppliers and utility companies, IT and technology companies, banks, associations and public authorities.

energate is a company of the conenergy group.

