Darmstadt, November 25, 2022 – The flu season has begun and different virus variants are also circulating in Germany. With the flu tests from biotechnology company R-Biopharm, patients quickly have certainty: Its RIDA®GENE Flu assays also reliably detect the two novel variants. The company made the announcement with regard to influenza A H1N1pdm09, which is circulating primarily in the United Kingdom, and the H3N2 subtype, which was rampant in Denmark in the spring and is currently dominating influenza activity in Germany.

"Mutations in the target gene (MP gene) can affect the diagnostic performance of influenza screening assays, producing false-negative test results," explains Dr. Andreas Simons, Head of Product Management at R-Biopharm. "Alignments of the detection systems we used with the described sequences of the two novel virus variants showed no mismatches. Their reliable detection is not affected by the described mutations."

This means laboratories can continue to reliably confirm or rule out influenza infections using R-Biopharm's RIDA®GENE (PG0505, PG0545, PG6825) assays. The tests are multiplex real-time RT-PCR for the direct qualitative detection of influenza viruses.

About R-Biopharm

R-Biopharm AG, located in Darmstadt, is one of Germany's leading biotechnology companies. Founded in 1988, the company is family-run in the second generation and considers itself as a pioneer for health and quality of life. Its aspiration: to provide the highest possible precision, safety, clarity and certainty in prevention, therapy and healing. To this end, R-Biopharm develops technologies, products and solutions for Clinical Diagnostics, Nutrition Care and Food and Feed Analytics – and does so in internationally recognized top quality. R-Biopharm is the world market leader for test systems in the field of allergen analysis.

R-Biopharm unites research, development and sales under one roof in order to respond to ever new challenges with agile processes and to accompany the steadily growing world population into a new health era. The company is represented in more than 120 countries – through 29 subsidiaries and 120 distributors. It employs around 1,400 people worldwide (690 at its headquarters in Darmstadt) and was repeatedly recognized with the "Sustainability Award" for sustainable and profitable growth.

