Freshwave continue to strengthen their public sector team with the appointment of Nick Wiggin as Partnerships Lead. He will be responsible for heading up the company’s relationships with regional and local authorities. He will also support the team in engaging with the mobile network operators on their public sector activities and collaborating with all parties to help connect communities.

Nick joins connectivity infrastructure-as-a-service provider Freshwave from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport where he was Engagement Lead. Nick was instrumental in the work of the Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Accelerator, an innovative programme that is dedicated to supporting the rollout of digital connectivity using public sector assets.

Nick Wiggin

Guy Matthews, Freshwave’s Public Sector Sales Director, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Nick to our team. Nick has been leading the charge in driving digital connectivity across the UK. He’ll be a big asset to us in leading the strategic relations with forward-thinking regional and local authorities, and the mobile network operators, to enhance digital connectivity.

“Freshwave was the first provider to sign an open access agreement with a local authority and I know Nick will build upon our successes in this area and beyond.”

Nick Wiggin, Partnerships Lead at Freshwave, said: “I’m a big believer in the power of partnerships in advancing connectivity so I’m excited to join Freshwave, as they’re all about collaborating in new ways to achieve great results. I’m looking forward to helping Freshwave scale up engagement with the public sector by cooperating closely with the mobile network operators and regional authorities to help speed up the process by which local authorities can improve their digital infrastructure.”

Notes to editors

About Freshwave

Freshwave invests expertise and capital in ways that make digital infrastructure remarkably simple. Faster, less costly and in the right places. It’s the connectivity infrastructure-as-a-service provider bringing mobile operators, central and local government, and real estate providers together to work in new ways. Their managed sites include some of the biggest, most challenging wireless environments in the UK, including several central London boroughs and Docklands. With 6000+ mast site locations, 2000+ buildings connected and 200+ outdoor networks supported; they ensure everyone has network. Backed by DigitalBridge, they too combine technical telecoms and commercial real estate know-how to create long-term market impact. To learn more, visit www.freshwavegroup.com