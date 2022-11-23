Stockholm, Sweden, 23 November 2022 – Next generation vulnerability management specialist, Holm Security, has received an investment of €4 million, which will enable them to protect more businesses from a rapidly increasing number of cyberattacks.

Despite the difficult current conditions in the investment market, specialist B2B software venture capital firm Subvenio Invest has led the funding round, which is to provide further capital to Holm Security. The investment will be used to enhance the Next-Gen Vulnerability Management Platform that is already providing a strong cyber-defense strategy to hundreds of customers, covering both the technical and human assets.

“This round of funding will help us to further develop our unique approach to improving businesses’ cyber defense strategies, ensuring risks are effectively identified and mitigated whilst reducing the overall attack surface,” said Holm Security CEO and founder Stefan Thelberg. “At a time when financial markets are tightening their investment criteria, this further investment is a clear signal of confidence in our business and our approach to cyber security.”

Subvenio Invest is a leading venture capital firm investing in rapidly growing B2B software companies along with its network of independent investors. The team has to date invested in 15 companies, including Learnster, Skyqraft, BoardClic and IamIP.

“We have been following Holm Security closely for a couple of years. The company has a strong market position in an attractive niche and its proprietary platform provides tangible value to its customers, best evident by Holm Security’s rapid growth both locally and globally during recent years. We are excited to partner up with Stefan and the team to support them on their quest to fight cybercrime”, said Subvenio Invest partner Patrik Östersgård.

The funding round follows Holm Security’s recent success at the Red Herring Global awards, recognizing the organization as one of the top 100 global start-ups across North America, Asia, and Europe. The Red Herring judging panel selected Holm Security over other leading private companies as a result of the vision, drive, and innovation demonstrated by the Swedish-based organization, which represented one of only thirteen cyber security providers on the list.

The investment received from the funding round will be used to build off the back of the award success and help Holm Security continue to grow as a leading cyber security specialist.

For more information about Holm Security and its Next-Gen Vulnerability Management Platform, please visit HolmSecurity.com/platform

ENDS

About Holm Security

Holm Security offers a next-gen vulnerability management platform that proactively equips customers with the optimum defense against cyber-attacks, minimizing the attack surface and ultimately maximizing business continuity by ensuring system uptime. The platform provides market-leading attack surface coverage, including vectors like systems, cloud infrastructure and services, web applications, computers, OT/SCADA and IoT – but also the users through automated phishing simulation and awareness training.

As one of the leading companies in vulnerability management since 2015 and with over 750 customers globally – including in the Nordics, Benelux, DACH, and India - Holm Security is an award-winning global company that maintains a local presence, supplying reliable, quality solutions that enable organizations to increase their security posture and minimize their attack surface. www.holmsecurity.com/

About Subvenio Invest

Subvenio Invest is a venture capital firm investing in rapidly growing B2B software companies along with its network of independent investors. The Subvenio Invest team has to date invested in 15 companies including Learnster, Skyqraft, BoardClic and IamIP.

https://subvenioinvest.com/

Media contact

Proactive PR

+44 (0)1636 704888

holmsecurity@proactive-pr.com