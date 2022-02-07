HR tech pioneer Arctic Shores is helping futureproof screen thousands of candidates for true potential.

futureproof aims to double its intake of new trainees for 2022 with Arctic Shores’ Talent Discovery Platform

London, UK, 7th February 2022: Arctic Shores, the psychometric assessment pioneer, has partnered with tech training platform futureproof to double its trainee intake in 2022 to 400.

Rather than screening candidates for skills or experience, futureproof sought instead to measure curiosity, drive, resilience, and ability to collaborate – skills well-suited to the future of work. This led the company to Arctic Shores’ platform, which measures dozens of traits that go unseen on a CV.

By seeing more than candidates’ skills or experience, both organisations hope to map a route for more diverse tech talent to enter the industry. In particular, the companies aim to unearth a new generation of tech engineers from a diverse range of backgrounds, helping leading employers to strengthen the quality of their technology teams for years to come.

Ed Halliday, futureproof’s Operations Director, said, “At futureproof, we aim to transform how leading companies source high-quality, diverse tech talent. That’s why we’re so pleased to be working closely with Arctic Shores: using assessment’s next frontier to unearth the future engineers that others miss – and to help our clients build tomorrow’s brightest tech teams.”

Robert Newry, Founder & CEO at Arctic Shores, said: “As futureproof aims to double its trainee intake in 2022, I’m proud that the team has chosen our platform to support them. In 2020, women represented just 19% of all tech employees. And last year, only 15% were from ethnic minorities. This needs to change. This partnership is the latest step in a long journey: toward a world where we move beyond outdated assessment measures like the CV to a focus on potential and seeing more in people.”

About futureproof

futureproof is an award-winning technology training company that launches and develops the tech superstars of the future. Students are trained in software development and technology fundamentals before undertaking a two-year placement with clients such as Babylon Health, OVO Energy and Coca Cola.

futureproof was launched in 2019 to address two key issues: the lack of skilled junior talent within software engineering and the lack of diversity within the tech industry. futureproof is free for students, because we believe in ability, not just the ability to pay.

Since then, we have helped almost 180 people to develop the skills, experience and networks to become tech leaders of the future. We have won 4 awards, including the 2021 TechWomen100 Awards, and are rated 4.6+/5 on Glassdoor. We grew by 3x in 2021 and aim to double again in 2022.

About Arctic Shores

Arctic Shores’ behaviour-based assessments give every individual the opportunity to show their potential, and every employer the means to see it.

Today, our assessments help the world’s most progressive businesses see beyond the CV – beyond the ordinary measures of human potential. This way, they can counter natural bias, and build the diverse, successful, extraordinary teams they need most.

With the next frontier in assessment technology, we’ve given over two million candidates around the world something different: a stress-free, unbiased experience, that truly rewards them for their time. All through a community of pioneering customers, which includes the likes of BBC, PwC, Siemens and Capita.

First launched in 2014, we’re now fuelled by over 70 dedicated Explorers based in our Manchester and London hubs. We’ve grown 400% in the past four years, and have featured this year on BBC Click, The Times, and The Guardian.

