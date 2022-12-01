Image Stack offers an average of 85% file size reduction, savings of around 30% on hosting costs and supports AVIF compression

Luxembourg: December 1, 2022 - Gcore - a provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud and edge solutions - is proud to announce the debut of Image Stack. Developed to optimise images processed on Gcore’s all-in-one edge solution, Image Stack reduces file sizes by an average of 85% without visible quality loss and delivers compressed images worldwide on a wide range of devices and browsers. By using Gcore Image Stack, businesses could enjoy savings of around 30% on their web hosting costs due to needing less bandwidth and storage space. In addition, Image Stack supports advanced compression with the AVIF format, regarded by the industry as a technically superior option.

Commercial and product websites, blogs, and online stores typically contain countless digital images. Those images should display on their end users’ devices quickly, with size parameters aligned according to viewing device, and in the best possible quality. Image Stack facilitates faster page load times, vastly improves the quality and speed of loading images on customer websites, and simplifies site management procedures.

“Today, when image-rich resources are becoming increasingly popular, it is especially important to offer solutions that allow even heavy websites to load in real time,” explained Dmitriy Akulov, director of Edge Network stream at Gcore. “With Image Stack, a brand-new feature for the Gcore Edge Network, our clients can optimise their web images on the fly. Website pages will load faster, and visitors will have a consistently better user experience. This positively affects search ranking positions, as well as the overall business metrics of your web service.”

Image Stack is a paid option for the Gcore CDN product. Charges are applied once per each image used, irrespective of how many transformations were made (compressing, resizing, cropping, or quality changing). At present, Gcore Image Stack comes with the following functionality:

All image transformations are performed on the edge clusters of Gcore’s network, which means that customers need not worry about using up computational resources at the host server. And all bulk operations can be applied to original image copies by simply adding a few query strings with specific parameters, ensuring website visitors receive a properly formatted image no matter what device they’re using.

The global architecture of Gcore CDN, located on 6 continents, was created on powerful 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. Today, it includes more than 140 PoPs around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total capacity exceeding 110 Tbps.

You can find out more about Image Stack here: https://gcore.com/news/image-stack/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=image-stack-release

About Gcore

Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, and security solutions. Gcore is headquartered in Luxembourg and has offices in Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Cyprus, and Georgia. It provides infrastructure to global leaders in an array of industries, including the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Agence eSanté), TEDx, Wargaming, Sandbox Interactive, Avast, and others. The company has been awarded 25+ industry-leading accreditations.

Gcore manages its own global IT infrastructure across 6 continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, North America, Asia, and LATAM, according to the independent analytical services provider, Cedexis (a Citrix company). Gcore delivers an average worldwide response time of 20−30 ms, although in several regions it dips below 3−5 ms. Gcore’s network consists of 140+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total capacity exceeding 110 Tbps.