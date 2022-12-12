London, 12th December 2022: Hoptroff, the global timing solutions provider offering resilient, traceable, and precise time to enterprise businesses, has today announced Gautam Dalal as its first independent board director.

Gautam’s journey onto the Hoptroff board started after he became an early investor. He is convinced by the growing importance of synchronised time as a service and Hoptroff’s vision for positioning their software as part of the future solution.

Gautam was partner in KPMG London during a long career within KPMG. He was part of the team that established KPMG’s operations in India and subsequently led it. He also has held multiple non-executive positions, guiding business change and corporate governance agendas, including Barts Health NHS Trust. He is a non-executive director of Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS FT and Moxico Resources plc.

David Hulbert, Chairman of Hoptroff, commented: “Gautam was one of Hoptroff’s earliest investors, and we are thrilled to have him on our new independent board of directors. He recognises the growing importance of synchronised time as the world becomes more digitalised. His experience giving governance to businesses that operate in a complicated regulatory environment is invaluable.

He will bring independent scrutiny to the board as well as advice in building the business in this next stage of growth. We are focused on growing the experience of our board as we look to grow and expand the business into new markets and new commercial verticals.”

Gautam also commented on his new position: “I am a firm believer in any technology that enables the world to move forward into a new digital age. Hoptroff’s time synchronisation technology will only grow in importance as global technology progresses.

I’m delighted at the current direction of the company under CEO Tim Richards leadership, and I’m looking forward to providing counsel on their new board of directors to build upon that direction.”

About Hoptroff:

Hoptroff is a plug-and-play software solution that provides precision timing for businesses globally, meeting their compliance obligations, improving operational efficiency, and reducing costs. Their network-delivered solution provides compliance and security for global financial markets, media and broadcast, gaming, e-commerce, and distributed ledger technology.

It is highly resilient, secure, verified, auditable, quick, cost-effective to install, scale and maintain, and easy to use in real-time for compliance, ops, and senior management. www.hoptroff.com